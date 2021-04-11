Grab the popcorn to view Instagram content with your friends thanks to the “View together” function.

Reels, IGTV, videos in the feed, and movies and TV shows are some of the audiovisual content that can be seen on Instagram. Success is not just about having good content, but also about providing a good viewing experience for your users. Instagram achieves this thanks to functions such as “View together”, which allows watch videos and movies with friends during a video call.

In this guide we are going to learn how to use one of the most interesting tools that Instagram has recently added, a feature we’ve been asking streaming platforms for a long time. Grab the popcorn, because it is the only thing you need to share the viewing of videos and movies on Instagram with your friends.

How to watch Instagram videos with friends during a video call

Facebook wants to compete with platforms like Netflix and HBO producing long-term audiovisual content allying with famous people like the singer Post Malone or the digital creator Avani Gregg, both with their own series.

The social network itself Facebook, Messenger and Instagram They are the main beneficiaries of this strategy, as this is where you can see this exclusive content. For users to have a viewing experience to match, the company has added a most interesting feature to Messenger and Instagram called “Watch Together”.

What does this tool work on? Well, when you have a video call with other users on Instagram, you can open videos uploaded to the social platform to view and comment on them at the same time.

You can choose between the content to which you have liked, the content that you have stored in the Saved section or let yourself be surprised by the suggested posts by Instagram based on your interests.

We have tried “Seeing together” and the reality is that the experience has been very satisfactory, as it facilitates joint viewing of videos on Instagram without having to resort to other applications. Step by step, we explain how to watch Instagram videos with your friends during a video call:

Open Instagram and enter the conversation with the contact or group you want to watch videos next. camera icon, in the upper right corner.Once the other user accepts the call, click on the lower button “Multimedia content”Move between the different tabs to find the video you want to watch and click on it to add it to the video call. In doing so, this will play in the upper half of the screen, while the lower one will be reserved for your image and that of the rest of the participants.

At any time you can change that video for another reopening “Media Content” or deleting it to continue with the video call normally by clicking on the “Delete” button. In addition, in long-term videos you can stop and resume playback with the controls that appear on the screen.

Without a doubt, this is already one of our favorite Instagram functions. From here we encourage streaming services such as Netflix or HBO to take over from the social network to add similar tools that allow us watch series and movies with friends while we discuss them by video call. It wouldn’t be a bad idea, right?

