It has been a long time since Instagram introduced the live shows or “Lives”, whatever you want to call them, but we are still discovering new tricks that make it easier to view these broadcasts. After reviewing how you can see the Instagram live on your computer, in this article we go one step further to explain how to see the “lives” on your television, in a big way.

Each Instagram live can take up to an hour, so it can be heavy to see them on the small screen of the mobile. Fortunately, there is a very useful tool that allows you to watch Instagram live shows on your television. Step by step, we explain how you can do it.

How to watch Instagram live shows on television

If you are a habitual spectator in the direct that other people make, you should know that, in addition to downloading the “lives” on your mobile to see them whenever you want, you can also send them to your television to see them in a big way. It does not matter if they are being broadcast at the moment or are saved direct by the user, you can send them anyway to television.

From concerts to interviews with famous people, through educational talks: In the Instagram live shows you can find very diverse content. In addition, the company continues to add interesting features, such as live “Q & As”, the use of fun filters or the ability to share images with viewers. For this reason, it is interesting to discover how these broadcasts can be seen on television and not limit yourself like this to the small screen of the phone.

The procedure to watch the direct of Instagram consists of installing on your computer the free extension for Chrome “IG Stories for Instagram”. In addition, also you need a Chromecast device that, after connecting it to television, is the one to which you will send the image of the live Instagram. Step by step, we go through this process so you can do it without problems.

1st- Install the IG Stories for Instagram extension in your Google Chrome browser.

2nd- Enter the web version of Instagram and find the user who is broadcasting or has broadcast the live you want to see on your television. You can also click directly on the user whose “live” you want to see in the Stories bar that appears at the top of the screen. After clicking on the user’s profile photo, the live playback will begin.

3º- Click on the vertical three-point button that appears in the upper right corner of the Google Chrome window.

4º- In the options menu that is displayed, select the Send option, that will allow you to send the tab to your television to see the content in large.

5th- After searching for devices, select from the list the Chromecast in which you want to play the content of the browser of your computer that, we remember, must be connected to your television. Thus, the content of your computer’s browser, that is, direct from Instagram, will begin to play on the latter. When you want to end the playback, click on Send> Stop shipping and it will stop.

That’s how easy and fast it is to see the Instagram live on your television. As you have seen, to achieve this you need a Chromecast device that plays the content you see on your computer on your television. Another equally simple option is connect your PC to television with an HDMI cable. Both ways are useful to achieve your goal: leave the mobile screen aside and see the Instagram live in a big way.

More Instagram tricks on Andro4all

Follow Andro4all