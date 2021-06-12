How to Watch ‘In the Heights’ Right Now

It’s summertime, which means it’s high time to get out of your cozy sweatpants, put on a cute summer dress, and pump yourself up for some post-vax activities. And one such outing could be a trip to your local movie theater on June 11 to catch a showing of the movie already bound to be the musical of the summer: In the Heights.

For those who have not been paying attention to the internet this last month, let me tell you a quick version of what the story is about. The movie follows a group of Latinos in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City, and they’re all just trying to figure out their truest selves. In between love affairs, highly-choreographed musical numbers (because, really, what’s a summer flick without an epic dance sequence?), And all-around bonding between neighbors and friends, bodega owner Usnavi discovers he sold a lottery ticket worth $ 96,000. Yeah, we won’t give the entire plot away, but it sets off a chain reaction of moments that truly are both wistful and nostalgic.

Now we need to talk about something important: exactly how you’re going to see this beauty of a movie. As we’re still living in pandemic times, In the Heights is being released slightly differently than the typical traditional film premiere. Lucky for you, I’ve got you covered on how you can add this movie to your summer agenda.

How can I watch In the Heights right now?

Prepare to potentially take a day off from work, because come June 11 (aka today), you’re definitely gonna want to add a screening of the movie into your busy schedule. If you’re vaccinated, head to your local movie theater and catch it IRL while you can. And before you ask if it’s worth it, trust us — you’re going to want to see it again and again and again.

Okay cool. Is In the Heights Streaming (… for Free)?

As I said earlier, this movie release is unique in the way it’s going to both cinemas and HBO Max on the same day. Meaning: Should you want to trek out to the movie theater and make an activity out of it, you totally have the option to do so. But if you’re not feeling the theaters just yet and want to curl up on the couch, you’re more than able to do that as well if you have an HBO Max account. Having HBO Max does cost money (so no, you can’t see In the Heights for free right now), but considering this is already on track to be the movie of the summer, it sounds worthwhile tbh.

Ooh, good to know. But what if I don’t have an HBO Max account?

Good question! Right now it’s only on HBO Max, so you don’t have another option besides (a) movie theater, or (b) this streaming service. If you decide to subscribe after all, you’ll have to pay $ 14.99 a month to get the latest Warner Bros. movies — aka In the Heights. But think about it. By splurging, you’ll be able to have the movie at your fingertips for as long as you want. So really … isn’t it worth it in the end?

