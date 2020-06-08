Two years ago, Netflix decided to end its user rating system shortly after “killing” the 5-star system. Now, we only have a thumb up or thumb down to indicate whether or not we like content. Based on this and other factors, Netflix offers us a% coincidence that marks what we will like a series or movie. Personally, I have never been convinced by this system and I know that I am not alone in this war. Fortunately, we have alternatives to show, for example, the IMDB notes in Netflix movies and series.

When you create a Netflix account you start to form “user profile” based on what you are seeing and the evaluations (with thumb up or down) that you are leaving. Thanks to this, Netflix offers a coincidence percentage that should allow us to guess if we like a movie or series. This figure is shown just before Netflix trailer auto-play begins (luckily it can be disabled). Just below the title and before the year of release, we see that figure in green.

According to the Netflix help website, this figure is obtained analyzing aspects like:

Genres of series and movies

Your previous ratings

Your viewing history

Ratings from all Netflix subscribers who have similar likes to yours

An extension to change the% match

As many do not tell us that much % match that Netflix shows and we like a scoring system like IMDB or Rotten Tomatoes more, we have to look for alternatives. Until now, we had to do it manually by looking for the title that we wanted to see on the web or application of these platforms, but now we have the TV Chart extension for Google Chrome that does it for us.

Its operation could not be easier. Just install it, open Netflix and click on graph icon that appears next to the content title. Unfortunately, it seems that it only works correctly when we change the language to English, something that is not too much of a problem since afterwards the content can continue to be viewed in Spanish without problems.

We will closely follow the extension to see if it is correcting in the next versions the small problems that you treasure right now. At the moment, we are only on version 1.1 and the room for improvement is still considerable.