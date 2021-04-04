Today, the consumption of multimedia content it is clearly streaming, since the old format to see movies and series has been left behind. However, there are still companies that maintain this format and people who enjoy this type of content.

Fortunately, technology advances and adapts to the requirements of any user, and now it is possible to view this content through a streaming service. The most popular so far is HBO GO, mainly because of its wide catalog of exclusive options and series.

There are so many users that make up this platform, that the question has arisen: is it possible watch HBO GO on TV, Smart TV or other devices?

How to try HBO GO for free

How to watch HBO on TV, Smart TV or other devices

The HBO platform known as HBO GO It is available on different platforms such as PC, Android, iOS, Smart TV, Tablets …, and on any device that has Internet access. Being a service similar to others such as Netflix, Hulu or Disney +, it is possible to enjoy the best series or movies on any of these devices.

Best of all, you can play the content that is being shown on the mobile directly in the big screen of your home. Do you want to know how? These are the most popular ways:

How to watch HBO on Smart TV

For watch HBO from a Smart TV (Apple TV, Android TV, LG TV, Samsung TV) You do not need to be an expert in the field, you just have to follow a couple of simple steps that we will show below:

Download the “HBO GO” application on your Smart tv and start the application. “Connect your provider account”Instructions for activate Smart TV, follow each one step by step.To activate the device you must enter the following address from your computer or mobile web browser: “Https://hbogola.com/activate”. Another valid option would be to scan the QR code displayed on the TV screen. you access through the url, place the generated code on the TV screen to continue. And if you get to activate it with the QR code and you already have the application installed “HBO GO” on your mobile, all that remains is to log into your account. In this way the Smart TV will be activated automatically after scan the qr code.

By completing each of these steps, you will be able to watch HBO GO on Smart TV or other devices without problems. Now, what if you don’t have a Smart TV available? This is what you should do:

How to watch HBO GO on TV

Unfortunately, not everyone has a Smart tvhowever, you may have a television of some considerable dimension In your home. If this is your case, you will still have the opportunity to see and enjoy the full catalog from HBO GO on TV, for this it will be necessary to have an additional computer, desktop or laptop.

Note: Something indispensable will be a HDMI cable or VGA cableEverything will depend on the type of connection that your computer, laptop and TV have. To watch HBO GO on your TV, follow these steps:

Log in to the “HBO GO” website. Select the movie or series you want to enjoy. HDMI or VGA cable on the computer or laptop and the other end of the cable on the TV Set the TV to project, either the VGA or HDMI. It will automatically show on the TV what is on the computer or laptop, it only remains to start playing the movie or series to enjoy it.

How to watch HBO from a Chromecast or SmartBox

Other forms of watch or enjoy the entire catalog of HBO GO on TV, it is through a Chromecast or failing that a SmartBox. Both teams fulfill the same function of transform your old TV into a Smart TV.

Once the Chromecast or SmartBoxAll you have to do is install the “HBO GO” application and perform the steps previously seen in “Smart TV”.

How to remove devices from your HBO account

