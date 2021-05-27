HBO Max How to watch ‘Friends: The Reunion’ for free

The long-awaited “Friends” reunion special is finally here, and will launch exclusively (in the US) via HBO Max this Thursday, May 27th. The show will be available around 3 am ET / midnight PT.

If you sign up for HBO Max directly through their website, there is no free trial. However, you can get HBO Max bundled with a free trial of some other streaming services, which we detail below.

Here’s how to sign up and watch “Friends: The Reunion” for free:

AT&T TV

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate,” and “Premier.” One year of HBO Max (or as long as you keep AT&T TV) is included for free in “Choice” packages and above, and you can select any package and add-on you want with your free 14-day trial of AT&T TV.

Play

Please note that the free trial is not advertised as such, but the amount you must pay today will be $ 0 when you sign up. If you watch AT&T TV on your computer, phone, or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), the first month will be charged, but you can still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

In this link you can try AT&T TV for free

Once enrolled in the AT&T TV “Choice” package or higher, you can watch “Friends: The Reunion” in the HBO Max app (not the AT&T TV app), which is available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or X / S Series, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Play

“Friends: The Reunion” Digital Red CarpetHost Maddie Ziegler and guest hosts Markell Washington & Brandi Marie King celebrate “Friends: The Reunion” with a digital red carpet full of games, surprises, and guest stars that will have you saying “OH. MY. GAWD. ”2021-05-26T19: 48: 26Z

When logging into HBO Max, you will need to use your AT&T TV credentials.

Hulu

HBO Max is available as a companion to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. Whether you’re a new or existing Hulu subscriber, the HBO Max plugin comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch here HBO Max on Hulu

Once signed up for the HBO Max Add-on for Hulu, you can watch “Friends: The Reunion” in the HBO Max app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV. , Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or X / S Series, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Below you can see the trailer for “Friends: The Reunion”

Play

Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer | HBO MaxOur favorite friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that… 2021-05-19T16: 47: 18Z

“The six stars of the hit ’90s comedy“ Friends ”(Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer) have come together for an HBO Max special that is an unscripted celebration of the beloved show, ”they said in a press release.

In the letter they added:

“Friends: The Reunion” will feature a variety of special guests, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina. Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced the “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The special comes from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright / Kauffman / Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer were the executive producers of the special.

To further celebrate the long-awaited reunion special, HBO Max will host a digital and social red carpet broadcast live on Wednesday, May 26 from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm PST. This event will feature exclusive programming, guest star appearances and live segments from the “Friends Reunite for Friends” screening events in New York and Los Angeles leading up to the reunion special.

“Friends” ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1993 to 2004. It won multiple Emmy Awards and continues to be a successful comedy on distribution and streaming services.

“Friends: The Reunion” premieres Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max.

