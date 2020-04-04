HBO It has put some of its content open and free to help with the quarantine that more and more cities and countries are hosting.
It consists of nine series —with all its seasons— and twenty films, more than 500 hours of free access for anyone who wants it. Although some of the latest major series in the chain are not, such as Westworld or Game of Thrones, it does have access to high-quality content such as The Wire, True Blood, Veep, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos or Silicon Valley.
The only problem is that at the moment it is only available to the United States through HBO Go or HBO Now, the two applications to access the contents of the chain.
But that doesn’t mean there are no ways to access free HBO content. Through services such as a VPN It is possible to “locate” us within the United States, download the app and create an account to access and make the quarantine more bearable.
To achieve this, you just have to sign up for services like NordVPN, which in addition to allowing access to content as if we were in different countries, helps us to keep internet traffic safer.
Just as HBO offers free content, NordVPN It is also offering part of its free service during April: when creating an account it gives a 70% discount but in addition he will give a free month or a free year, depending on luck.
Important: first you must create the account in NordVPN and install the service on your PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad or Android and then download the app from HBO Now or HBO Go.
These are all the free content you are offering HBO:
Films
Arthur
Arthur 2: On the Rocks
Blinded By the Light
The Bridges of Madison County
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Empire of the Sun
Forget Paris
Happy Feet Two
Isn’t it romantic?
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Midnight Special
My Dog Skip
Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
Bread
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Red Riding Hood
Smallfoot
Storks
Sucker Punch
Unknown
Series
Ballers (5 seasons)
Barry (2 seasons)
Silicon Valley (6 seasons)
Six Feet Under (5 seasons)
The Sopranos (7 seasons)
Succession (2 seasons)
True Blood (7 seasons)
Veep (7 seasons)
The Wire (5 seasons)
Documentaries
The Apollo
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
McMillion $
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
United Skates
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
