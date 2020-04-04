HBO It has put some of its content open and free to help with the quarantine that more and more cities and countries are hosting.

It consists of nine series —with all its seasons— and twenty films, more than 500 hours of free access for anyone who wants it. Although some of the latest major series in the chain are not, such as Westworld or Game of Thrones, it does have access to high-quality content such as The Wire, True Blood, Veep, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos or Silicon Valley.

The only problem is that at the moment it is only available to the United States through HBO Go or HBO Now, the two applications to access the contents of the chain.

But that doesn’t mean there are no ways to access free HBO content. Through services such as a VPN It is possible to “locate” us within the United States, download the app and create an account to access and make the quarantine more bearable.

To achieve this, you just have to sign up for services like NordVPN, which in addition to allowing access to content as if we were in different countries, helps us to keep internet traffic safer.

Just as HBO offers free content, NordVPN It is also offering part of its free service during April: when creating an account it gives a 70% discount but in addition he will give a free month or a free year, depending on luck.

Important: first you must create the account in NordVPN and install the service on your PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad or Android and then download the app from HBO Now or HBO Go.

These are all the free content you are offering HBO:

Films

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t it romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Bread

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

Series

Ballers (5 seasons)

Barry (2 seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 seasons)

The Sopranos (7 seasons)

Succession (2 seasons)

True Blood (7 seasons)

Veep (7 seasons)

The Wire (5 seasons)

Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

McMillion $

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

United Skates

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

