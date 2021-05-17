How to watch Disney + with friends the easy way

Disney + GroupWatch, the new way to enjoy movies and series with friends and family in a virtual room.

Do you want to spend an afternoon in the company of friends? Surely yes! Discover how to watch Disney + movies and series with friends easily and in simple steps.

Disney + is a streaming platform launched on the market in 2019 to watch movies, documentaries, classics and series. It has been in charge of offering original productions and content of the company’s brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

Its popularity has been so great that today it is one of the services with the highest demand globally. In addition, you can enjoy its content simultaneously with your friends and family without having to be gathered in a movie theater. Do you want to know how?

What is Disney + GroupWatch?

Thinking of your users, Disney + has created the function GroupWatch, which offers the opportunity to enjoy a good movie by grouping several users in online mode. This is a very interesting function that you can take advantage of, especially if your colleagues are in other places.

That’s how it is! With this function you can create a virtual room and invite 6 subscribers, these invitations can be made from your web browser or mobile device. GroupWatch has been available since last year in the US and little by little it has been expanding to other countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Spain and other regions of Europe.

As if that were not enough, the Disney + function allows you to send reactions with emojis (I like, Funny, Sad, Angry, Scared and Surprised) showing your expression regarding the movies and so others know your reaction during a scene.

What devices and platforms does GroupWatch support?

This option works with all devices and web browsers. This includes, web version, apps for mobile devices and tablets with Android and iOS operating system, Smart TV, multimedia players. However, at the moment there is no compatibility with PS4 consoles and some models of the Roku digital media player. If it’s still not clear, see the compatibility list then:

Web browsers.Android mobiles and tablets.iPhone and iPad Apple.Amazon Fire Tablet.Android TV devices.Smart TVs LG WebOS.Smart TVs Samsung Tizen.Amazon FireTV.Apple AirPlay.Apple TV (4th generation and later) Chromebook.Chromecast.Set-top box by Movistar.PlayStation by Sony.Xbox.

How many people can join?

With GroupWatch you can form groups of 7 people including you as host. On the other hand, only 4 Disney + profiles They will be able to get together to see the content together and the 7 people in the group must be residents of the same country, since the Disney + catalog may vary between countries and regions.

Likewise, all accounts that wish to participate must be adult accounts, since there is no place for children’s accounts.

How does it work?

Go into Disney +Login by placing user and passwordBrowse the catalog of Disney + movies or series and select the one you want to watch with your friends Select the movie and click the button “GroupWatch”, you can identify it through an icon of three people.You will immediately enter the page of “GroupWatch”. Click on the icon (+) to invite your friends to the virtual room. Now copy the link and send it to 6 other people and wait for them to join. When the group is complete, click on “Start to see”.

Invitation by link

The invitations per link you can control them as host. Likewise, you can check who is connecting, if they are the people you want or if a friend is missing. If the movie has started and a guest is still missing, don’t worry. During the film you can also join people to the virtual room.

Something important to take into account is that once you enter the virtual room to see the movie or series all the members will be able to rewind, play, and even pause streaming. Eg If you are watching a movie with a cousin, and your cousin wants to go to the bathroom, he can pause the visualization and at the same time it will stop for all the members.

In addition, once the transmission of a series or movie has started, they will no longer be able to change the title. The only way to change the title of the content is to leave everyone in the room and form another GroupWatch. Likewise, if what they are watching is a series, the members can stay together in the same virtual room for several episodes.

Multi platform

We previously commented that Disney + GroupWatch It is compatible with most devices, but what if you are watching a movie with your friends from your mobile and you want to change devices? Is it possible? The answer is yes and right now we will tell you how to do it.

From your computer or SmartTV enter Disney + with the same account and look for the movie you were watching with your friends, click on GroupWatch identified with the three people icon and ready. With these steps you will again enter the virtual room.

Reactions

One of the funniest things when you’re watching a movie with your friends is the opinions about it and the interaction. In this case, Disney + GroupWatch offers its users 6 very funny emojis so you can react to certain scenes.

The reactions can be done from your smartphone, so try to have your mobile device at hand if you want to interact during the movie. And if you are going to send a comment through the WhatsApp messaging network, it is necessary to minimize the screen of Disney + GroupWatch.

Top 3 Alternatives to GroupWatch

If you like the GroupWatch feature, but still want to be able to make comments from the room itself, we tell you that it is possible to do it through a browser extension.

The only disadvantage is that, to enjoy its benefits, you and your friends will be able to view the broadcast from a computer, you must give permission to untrusted extensions and provide some information such as email, password and date of birth to register. In the same way, it is a good alternative that you should not miss.

Disney + Party

Disney + Party is an extension where you can create private and public rooms to see Disney + with friends the easy way. The only difference with the GroupWatch is that you can interact with emojis and chat satisfaced. Once you register you can create a room, search for a movie or series and generate a link to send to your friends.

DPlus Party

DPlus Party it is very similar to Disney + Party and of course it is an extension that offers a more complete function than the traditional GroupWatch, since it includes emojis and sending messages.

We see

In a very popular extension and compatible with various streaming platforms, so you can not only use it to watch Disney + with friends, but you can also use it in Netflix, HBO GO, Amazon Prime Video and more. It’s free just like the rest and it supports voice chat and video calls.

Now that you know how to watch Disney + with friends the easy way and you know some extensions with extra functions, what are you waiting for to build your own virtual room?

