How to watch Disney + with a Chromecast: step-by-step setup

Watch Disney + with a Chromecast it is simpler than you think. If you just got a Chromecast device and want to watch Disney + content on your TV, follow these steps.

The devices Google Chromecast, have become an excellent alternative for those who want to convert the traditional TV on a smart TV, without the need to spend a lot of money.

This type of device is very useful when it comes to share multimedia content from your computer, mobile or tablet to view it on your television. However, did you know that you can do much more than that?

Fortunately, Google Chromecasts are very complete equipment and provide various entertainment opportunities, such as enjoying your favorite content from streaming platforms, including Disney +.

If you want to know step by step what you need to watch Disney + with a Chromecast, take paper and pencil we will tell you everything. Without further ado, we begin.

About Google Chromecast

You may not be completely clear about what the Google Chromecast and everything you can do with them. Even so, do not worry, since we are here to clarify all your doubts.

The Google Chromecast They are very compact devices that you connect to your TV using a HDMI port and what connects to your WiFi network, making it easier for you to share content from your mobile, tablet or computer to your TV or also, access streaming content platforms such as Netflix, HBO GO and Disney +.

Now, there are two variants of Google Chromecast. The first is a “lite” version, that is to say, simpler. With this, you can view and share any content from a device to your TV without the need for cables.

Also, there is the second most complete option, which not only allows you share content from a device to your TV, but it has the possibility of watching online content directly from the Chromecast and without having to connect it to a PC, tablet or mobile.

It is important to note that fortunately, Disney + has an application compatible with your Google Chromecast, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and series without complications. Next, we will tell you in detail everything you need to know.

Requirements to watch Disney + with a Chromecast

If you want to see and enjoy all the Disney + content on your TV with a Chromecast, we tell you that you don’t need much, you simply need to have the following “requirements”:

Have a Disney + account Have a Chromecast device Internet access Download the Disney + app on your Android or iOS mobile. If you are going to play from a computer, you must have the Google Chrome browser installed and that all computers (Chromecast, mobile, PC or tablet) are connected to the same WiFi network.

How to watch Disney + with a Chromecast

If you have all these requirements, congratulations! Now you can enjoy Disney + on your TV using Google Chromecast from your mobile, tablet or computer. Follow the instructions as appropriate.

From mobile or tablet

Make sure your mobile or tablet, as well as the Chromecast, are connected to the same WiFi network. Open the app Disney + on your mobile or tablet. Log in with your user account. Search and select the content you want to enjoy.

Start playing your previously selected content, now select the Google Cast icon which will be displayed in the upper right part of your screen, an alternate window will appear with the option “Transmit to”. Select your Chromecast to display on your TV and voila.

From the computer

Make sure your computer and Chromecast device are connected to the same WiFi network. On your laptop or computer, go to the browser Google Chrome. Enter the official Disney + website. Log in with your username and password. Search and choose the content you want to see. Then playback begins.

Click on the icon “Google Cast” located at the top right of the playback screen, select the Chromecast device and the content will immediately begin to display on your TV.

You can also do the following:

Start a new web page from your Google Chrome browser. Go to Disney + and locate the content you want to see. Click on the three vertical dots that appear at the top right of the screen. Click on the option “Send”. The function will start searching for compatible devices on your WiFi network, select your Chromecast device and go.

Compatible devices to play Disney + via Chromecast

If you are still not sure if you have a device compatible with your Chromecast, do not worry. Next, we show you a list of all the teams that have this support:

To ensure the best image quality and a seamless experience, Disney + recommends the latest generation of Chromecast devices. Any Android device version 5.0 or higher. Google Chrome web browser. iOS devices using the Google Home app. TVs with Chromecast built-in that have the version 1.36 or higher.

How to watch Disney + from Google TV

In this case the process is even simpler. To enjoy Disney + on your TV, enough with connect the Chromecast to an HDMI port on your TV and, of course, to the current.

Once you have done this, sign in with your Google account and then go to section “Applications” and search Disney +. Download it, complete the installation process, log in with your user account and you’re done. As simple as that!

Now that you know how to see Disney + on your TV with a Chromecast, you will no longer have problems enjoying your movies and series favorites on the big screen from your living room.

