Disney Plus it has become one of the most important streaming services in the world. Has exceeded 100 million subscribers, has agglomerated all the contents of all his works, including series and films, in addition to the studies that belong to him: Pixar, Marvel, Star wars and National Geographic.

Months after entering Europe, Disney Plus has integrated Star. It is a section with content for all ages that brings together series and movies from the channel ABC, ABC Signature, 20th Television, FX, Freeform, Hulu, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight, Touchstone and Hollywood Pictures.

This is how we can access, for example, all the movies of Star wars, all the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also the exclusive premieres like Mandalorian, WandaVision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Along with that series as popular as Grey’s Anatomy and mythical, such as Lost or 24. In addition to new original productions of Hulu and FX like Big Sky, Next or Helstrom. We will also have the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming soon.

The service is, without a doubt, one of the best options to watch high-quality series and movies today, rivaling the offers of Netflix, Prime Video or HBO. It is for this reason that many want to try the streaming service and better understand how much value is paying for their subscription.

In addition, in Spain, with the premiere of the exclusive original production of Besos al aire with Paco Leon and Eleanor Watling, the interest in the country for Disney Plus it has increased significantly, and we can understand it.

How to watch Disney Plus for free in Spain

What options are there in Spain to be able to access Disney Plus without cost? For a good amount of time the streaming platform offered a free seven-day trial to determine whether or not it was worth subscribing.

Nowadays Disney Plus does not have any free trial within Spain. After a year of service in the country, to be able to enjoy their series, movies and the entire catalog available, you need to subscribe to the service. Its price is € 8.99 per month. But we have a recommendation to save.

We believe that the best option is to contract the annual plan, first for convenience: you will not receive notifications that there is a new charge on your card, but especially for economy. The annual plan Disney Plus have a 20% discount, staying at € 89.90 per year.

Latin America still has free access through its free trial

Many Latin American countries still have access to Disney Plus free Through its free trial, which can be enjoyed for seven days before making the decision to contract —or not— the service.

The streaming platform reached several, although not all, countries in the region on November 17. It is available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Panama and Uruguay. The price table is as follows:

Argentina: ARS $ 385 per month or ARS $ 3,850 per yearBrazil: BRL $ 27.90 per month or BRL $ 279.90 per yearChile: CLP $ 6,500 per month or CLP $ 64,900 per yearCosta Rica: US $ 5.99 per month or US $ 59.99 per yearColombia: COP $ 23,900 per month or COP $ 239,900 per yearEcuador: US $ 5.99 per month or US $ 59.99 per yearMexico: MXN $ 159 per month or MXN $ 1,599 per yearPeru: PEN $ 25.90 per month or PEN $ 259.90 per yearPanama: US $ 5.99 per month or US $ 59.99 per yearUruguay: US $ 5.99 per month or US $ 59.99 per year

Sign up for Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. Includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. To the content of Marvel, Star wars, and the great animated films of Pixar.

On what devices and televisions can Disney Plus be viewed?

Disney Plus has broad device and platform support. Including smart TVs, video game consoles, applications for smartphones, tablets and even web browsers.

Smart devices for TV Amazon Fire TVApple TV and Apple AirPlayChromecastMi BoxNVIDIA ShieldRokuSmart TV All modern TVs with Android TVTVs from LG with with WebOS version 3.0 from 2016 onwardsSamsung TVs with Tizen as the operating system from 2016Gaming consoles Playstation 4Playstation 5Xbox One (all versions) Xbox Series XXbox Series SSmartphones and tablets iPhone (with iOS 12 and up) iPad (with iPadOS 12 and up) Android (with Android 5.0 and up) Amazon Fire Tablet (with Fire OS 5.0 and up) Chromebook Browsers web Google Chrome (from version 75) Microsoft Edge (on Windows 10) Firefox 68+ (with Windows 7 or better) Internet Explorer 11 (with Windows 8.1 or better) Safari (from version 11)

