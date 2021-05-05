It’s that easy to watch Disney + on any TV. It doesn’t matter if it’s old!

Disney Plus is one of the most popular streaming platforms of the moment. So much so, that it currently has more than 70 million active users and its extensive catalog is full of documentaries, classics, series and original films from Disney Studios, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic that have allowed it to consolidate a large audience.

Of course, you must subscribe to enjoy the content, and it is not only available for computers and mobiles, but also for consoles, TV and Smart TV.

Now, if you are one of those who loves to see all the premieres from a television screen, do not worry. In this article we will show you how to watch Disney + on any television, whether it is Smart TV or not and we will even show you the compatibilities.

These are the compatible televisions to watch Disney +

If you plan to get a TV or Smart TV new package to enjoy your series and films, then please note these compatible models for see Disney Plus from home.

LG WebOS Smart TVs (versions higher than WebOS 3.0 or later than 2016) Samsung Tizen Smart TVs (versions 2016 or later). In this case, please note that the application is not compatible with Samsung televisions that include the Orsay operating system Sharp AQUOS televisions with Android Current Philips models (2020 with Android TV) Sony smart TV compatible with Android. Televisions with Android TV.

Other compatible devices

Disney Plus is not only available to TVs and Smart TVsInstead, it opens the doors to other devices. Among them we highlight the following:

Phones, tablets and computers:

In browsers Android phones and tablets (with versions higher than Android 5.0) Apple iPhone and iPad (with versions equal to or higher than iOS 11.0) Amazon Fire tablet Android TV devices (NVIDIA Shield, Mi Box …) Android devices and others Amazon Fire TV.Apple AirPlay.Apple TV (4th generation and later) Chromebook.Chromecast.Video game consolesPlayStation 4 Pro.PlayStation 4 Slim.PlayStation 4.PlayStation 5.Xbox One.Xbox One S.Xbox One X.Xbox Series X.Xbox Series S.

How to install the Disney Plus app

To have access to the Disney + catalog and install it on any of your devices, the first thing you should do is register on the official page of the platform.

Go to Disney + from your browser and click “Subscribe now”.Place your email and press “Next”Accept the terms and conditions and “Continue”Enter a 6-digit alphanumeric password with a special character.Now enter your credit card or PayPal account information and select the subscription that best suits you, either 8.99 euros per month or 89.99 euros per yearClick on “Accept and subscribe”.

Once you manage to register for Disney plus, you will be able to install the application from the official store on any of the devices compatible with the platform. After the installation of the application you will be able to enter calmly from your Android, iOS, TV, Smart TV or game console entering your email and password.

Video and sound quality

In this case, the platform will adapt the video and sound quality according to the format of your device. Although you should not worry, since although Disney Plus does not allow manual adjustments, the system automatically offers you the better optimization.

So if you want the best resolution, try to have a high-end equipment on hand and it will adjust according to what your system can support, both audio and video. Anyway, if you don’t want to have interruptions and enjoy the highest quality, make sure you have a good internet service plan that offers at least 10 megabytes or more.

Alternatives to watch Disney Plus

If you don’t have enough money to buy a Smart TV, or you have a non-Disney + compatible TV, don’t despair. There is still an opportunity to enjoy the catalog thanks to one of these devices or consoles. Pay attention!

HDMI cable

Even though it is a old and awkward method, It is a cheap option that you can go to if what you want is to see Disney + on any television, whether it is Smart TV or not. To do this you will not need to be an expert in the field, simply find an HDMI cable and connect one side to the computer and the other to the TV.

Now in the selection source of the screen of your television choose the option “HDMI” and immediately the computer image will appear.

Game consoles

We had already mentioned it before, if you do not have a compatible television, another good alternative to watch Disney + on any television, whether it is Smart TV or not it is through a video game console.

As if you were to play a video game, you only have to connect your console, either Play Station or Xbox One directly to the TV, find the app Disney + and start enjoying series and films.

Media player

Xiaomi Mi Box S is a device with operating system Android TV, which successfully transforms your old monitor or TV into a Smart TV. So any Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, being one of the most widely used devices for watch Disney + on any television, whether it is Smart TV or not.

That is, it is a Media player with the ability to install applications and send information to your old TV to turn it into a smart one.

How to download Disney + movies and series

When we talk about Google Chromecast, you will not only be able to enjoy the wide catalog that it offers Disney +, but also, you can send images, photos and your favorite playlist to listen to music and videos from your TV screen by connecting it through the USB or HDMI port on the TV.

If you liked this article, take a look at the 15 best series and movies that you cannot miss from Disney +, but first check the countries where the service is available.

