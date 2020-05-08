Google’s 3D animals have become fashionable entertainment. Now Google has added the possibility of recording videos with these animals and sharing them. We are going to teach you how to do it.

It is a fact that these days the augmented reality It has become one of the favorite entertainments for both children and adults.

We can see how this technology is being applied in many fields, such as music, art, education, entertainment and many more.

The possibility of seeing in the living room of your house a panda, a bengal tiger or any other animal and without this harming nature is something extraordinary and unthinkable a few years ago.

What do you think about having the latest model of that sports car that fascinates you so much in your patio or garage? Or take a walk through the streets of Paris? What do you think about exploring some planet in our solar system? all this is possible thanks to augmented reality.

As if all this were not enough, now, in addition to saving photos with the animals you like the most, next to your favorite sports car or the place in the world you dream of knowing, you can also Record on video all this and share it with whoever you want.

This new tool provided by Google saves users from having to download third-party applications or use a separate screen recording application that includes the 3D viewer interface to do so.

We are going to teach you how to achieve this step by step.

How to find 3D objects in Google search

The first step before taking a photo or recording a video with an object or a 3D animal, is to look for it, so here is the “how to do it”.

There are certain requirements that your device must meet in order to use the augmented reality.

You need to have the operating system Android 7.0 or higher. To find out if your mobile or tablet is compatible with Google AR Check the list from the official site.

Then you only need to do the Google search adding the term “3D” to the name of what you want to search for. You will see that the result will appear first the one that says “View in 3D”

Search Google objects with 3D view

In the same way that you can observe a planet as if you had it at hand, you can also do it with different objects and animals.

Now that you’ve learned how to search for 3D animals on Google, we are going to teach you how to place them inside your space.

But first, we are going to tell you very briefly how all this is achieved.

How augmented reality works on a mobile

Behind all this “magic” is the Google’s ARCore technology. This type of images is achieved by combining the image taken by the camera and the device’s motion sensor added to a series of real-time calculations.

The camera also needs to be capable of detect depth, so Google can recognize that the background is three-dimensional, that it has irregularities and depth and is not a completely flat surface.

These algorithms also make it possible to place a 3D animal behind a piece of furniture, on a cushion, or on the floor surface.

How to see 3D animals in augmented reality with your mobile

First of all you have to have the application installed on your mobile or tablet Google services for augmented reality, maybe you know this application by name ARCore. You can easily download it from Google play.

Once this is done, you should open the google browser from your mobile device and search for the animal in the way that we have explained previously.

Under the tab that shows you all the information about the animal you searched for you will see a button that says View in 3D, you must press on it.

Then the image will open on the screen and you will see the option See in your space, you must click on it.

Then you must move your mobile pointing to the ground or to the place where you want to locate the animal, once your mobile detects the surface, the 3d model.

You can make the animal rotate to see it in a 360º view or modify its size by zooming.

How to record animals in augmented reality

To start you must follow all the steps mentioned before, but after locating the 3d model on the surface you want, you will have to tap and hold the circle that appears at the bottom of the screen until you see one progress bar in red color indicating how long the video will last.

When you finish recording, the video will be stored in the gallery of your mobile device, from there you can share it on social networks.

These videos may have a duration up to 30 seconds and they are recorded with audio. If you wish, you can also use a fragment of the video to turn it into a GIF and share it through WhatsApp, Telegram or the messaging application of your choice.

In addition this new function includes a preview from what you have recorded, it can be seen in a circle that appears to the right of the shutter. It also serves as direct access to open the gallery of your mobile.

In the lower right corner you can see that there is also a share button the object.

What animals can be seen in 3D on Google?

These are the animals that you can see with your mobile camera and the Google augmented reality. You should bear in mind that this catalog is constantly expanding, so surely there will be more possibilities in a short time.

Eagle

Horse

Goat

Alligator

Bulldog

Hedgehog

Cat

Macaw

Labrador retriever

Lion

Leopard

Wolf

Raccoon

Bear

giant panda

Duck

Dog

Emperor penguin

pony

Octopus

Snuff

Rottweiler

Snake

Shetland

Shark

Tiger

Turtle

Because the function of record animals in 3D It is new and it is being implemented little by little, it is not yet available in bulk. Equally the same function can be applied with all the others augmented reality objects from google search.