How to vote in “Look Who Dances” 2021?

Univision Everything you need to know to vote for your favorite in the final of “Look Who Baila” 2021 of Univision.

The semifinal of “Mira Quien Baila” 2021 was broadcast by Univision in the evening hours of this Sunday, April 11. The four finalists for the ninth season of the dance competition are: Aleyda Ortiz, Chef Yisus, Roberto Hernández and La Bronca.

How to vote for your favorite for the final of Look Who Baila 2021?

Enter the website: miraquienbaila.com/vota. Select the photo of your favorite participant. Click on the phrase VOTE HERE and… Done! “Thanks for voting!” is the message you will receive to confirm that your vote was cast on the official Univision website. You can vote more than once on the polling station website. You have only 48 hours to vote after the fifth “Look Who Baila” gala concludes on Sunday, April 11.

The talented Chiquinquirá Delgado and Borja Voces They are the official presenters of the new season “Look Who Baila”, one of the first television competitions that is broadcast by Univision during this 2021.

The winner of the ninth season of “Look who is dancing” It will be announced during the final gala of the competition that is scheduled to be broadcast on Univision next Sunday, April 18 at 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

For the first time in the history of “Look who is dancing”, The winner will be defined by the decision of the qualifying jury, which is made up of Patricia Manterola, Dayanara Torres and Casper Smart.

Unlike in previous years, the Spanish-speaking audience did not cast votes throughout the five galas that aired as a prelude to the grand finale of the Univision competition.

The crowd favorite from the ninth season of “Look who is dancing” will receive a prize of $ 10,000 for the charity that he represented throughout his time in the television production of Univision. The final verdict will be announced throughout the broadcast of the show “Sal y Pimienta” on Sunday, April 18 at 10:00 PM ET.

Here are the charities represented by the four finalists from “Look Who’s Dancing” 2021:

La Bronca (Sylvia del Valle): The host of “The Free-Guey Show” of Uforia, will represent CHIRLA, an entity that is dedicated to immigrants and DACA.

Roberto Hernández: The correspondent for the popular UniMás reality show “Enamorándonos” will dance for Amhiga Hispana, a non-profit organization founded in Austin, Texas, to empower Spanish-speaking women through education.

Chef Yisus: The charismatic chef and celebrity of “Despierta América” will dance for Amigos for Kids, whose mission is to prevent child abuse.

Aleyda Ortiz: The host of “Gangas & Deals” from “Despierta América” and “News Café” from Univision Miami, as well as winner of “Nuestra Belleza Latina 2014”, will represent Hogar Ruth. The group that offers protection shelter and support services to survivors of domestic violence in their city of origin in Puerto Rico.

The ninth season of “Look who is dancing” It was a special edition because it had eight participants who are part of productions on Univision and its sister networks.

Follow Now Same on Instagram