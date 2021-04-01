how to view your statistics after the closure of ‘SBMM Warzone’

One of the most popular websites to know your statistics of Warzone, the classification of the lobbies, and the evolution of the moments has closed forever. SBMM Warzone it was one of the most popular and used websites to see statistics, along with your particular ranking of the rankings.

The introduction of a monetization system, which violated Activision’s ToS, has forced the website to close forever, and Warzone players have been left without one of the essential tools to have access to these statistics.

In this sense, although SBMM Warzone was one of the most popular sites both for its classification of lobbies and for access to the evolution of the numbers by game or group of games, it has said goodbye.

However, despite general belief, SBMM Warzone provided up-to-date information. Following the change in privacy settings by Activision, much of the data on the web, like the K / D they were out of date and they weren’t real. In other words, the website showed expired data and did not reflect the actual number of users who had chosen not to change their privacy options.

Although this is a constant problem for all the websites that record Warzone metrics, and even for the COD companion for iOS / Android, there are still many other resources to know Warzone statistics.

We leave you a list of the best resources to access your Warzone statistics:

Stats Tracker

COD Warzone Stats Tracker: one of the most popular sites to know the numbers of each Warzone player, have access to the analysis of lobbies by game and know statistics of all game modes, including Loot (Plunder). It also offers access to other games such as Fortnite, Destiny or Apex.

To access: Stats Tracker

WZ Ranked

Maybe is, the most important statistics site for Warzone. It allows access to the profile of the player or third parties, in addition to offering relevant information on performance by season. It has other general information resources, such as weekly information in the form of a ranking of the most used weapons, perks and equipment, META analysis by Gini coefficient, etc.

It also offers 7-day information on the most used or most popular weapons, configurations and loadouts. Without a doubt the site with the most information and the best organized of all.

To access: WZ Ranked

Warzone Companion

It is not just a website, since it also offers an app for Windows that analyze lobbies in real time while you play and displays the information in an overlay. It allows us to analyze our skills in comparison with the rest of the players in each game.

It also uses all this information to analyze and detect players suspected of using hacks or cheats.

Download: WZ Companion

