How to view recent tabs in Google Chrome on another device

It doesn’t matter which device you use Google Chrome from, so you can check your history and see which websites you recently visited.

If Google Chrome is the most popular browser for Android it is for a reason. Besides because it comes pre-installed in most terminals, Chrome is successful for its multiple and advanced features which, for example, allow you to see the recently opened tabs on the different devices on which you use your Google account.

This is an especially useful function when you use different devices in your day to day: main mobile, computer, tablet and even a second smartphone. Thus, you can revisit the pages you recently visited without having to have the device from which you did it next to you. Let’s know how view recent tabs from Google Chrome on another device.

View recent tabs from Google Chrome on another device

Google Chrome is made up of a large number of functionsAlthough the most normal thing is that we only give usefulness to the most basic ones in the daily use of the browser. Opening a new tab, viewing history, or sharing a web page are some of those most popular tools.

However, Google Chrome can be used more fully if we inquire into its different sections. Without going any further, you can access recently opened tabs in other of the devices where you use your Google account.

How to know which devices are using your Google account

If you are using your mobile and want to see a website that you recently visited from your computer again, or vice versa, you just have to use the “Recent tabs” function. So you can access it from your Android mobile:

Open Google Chrome in the terminal, click on the three dot button in the upper right corner.In the menu that appears, click on “Recent tabs”. This way you will access the homonymous page, where you will see the recently opened tabs on the different devices linked to your account.

The process to view recent Google Chrome tabs from your tablet is similar to that followed on mobiles, although it changes if you want to do it from your PC. So can view Chrome’s recent tabs on your computer:

Open Google Chrome, click on the horizontal three dots button in the upper right corner.Place the mouse over the option “History” and a window will be displayed in which you will see the recently opened tabs divided by the device from which you have visited them.

Easy and fast, this is how it is to consult the recent tabs of Google Chrome on mobile and PC. In this way, then visit web pages that you have previously opened again from any device where you use the same Google account.

