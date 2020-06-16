Google Photos is working on a new feature, called « Explore Map, » so that users can view their photos by location.

After adding the storage limit increase, a new design of its interface or the counter that indicates when will your deleted photos be deleted forever; Google Photos, the main stock gallery application on Android that celebrated its fifth anniversary last week, continues to incorporate new features, and now will sync (even more) with Google Maps thanks to this cool new feature.

Google Photos remains to this day one of the best applications of the Mountain View company, so it is not surprising that over time Incorporate new features to improve the user experience. Now, the well-known gallery app is working on a new function, called Explore Map, so that users can view your photos by location, as reported by XDA. It is one of the most requested features by users of the well-known app for a long time.

Now, you can see on a map all the photographs and videos taken by location. In other words, you have gone on a weekend trip with your family or partner to Paris and you have taken the opportunity to fill the reel with photos of the city. Well, going on the map to the French capital, now you can see all the photos and videos in your gallery that have been taken in said location. Of course, the same source reveals that this function has been discovered in a disassembly of the APK, so it may also be necessary to consider the possibility that this feature will not see the light.

How does this new feature of Google Photos work?

Android developer Alessandro Paluzzi has been the first to discover this new feature of Google Photos through update 4.52, which has already started to be implemented in the Google Play Store. Its operation is simple. When you open the well-known gallery app and switch to the « Search » tab, a new map widget will now appear below the « Places » section. To the tapping the “Explore Map” button starts this new feature, which allows you to filter photos and videos by their location. Even the first time it is activated, a dialog box appears displaying this feature.

Google Photos wants that with this new function people can « relive the places you’ve been browsing your photos that have location infoincluding the shared photos you have saved. ” In addition, it should be noted that the map uses the GPS location information of the device’s camera, the Google Location History and the detected landmarks (seen in the photos themselves). To go from one location to another where photos have been taken, all you have to do is scroll the map.

Even such locations may be marked by a heat map It shows the areas where the user has taken pictures frequently. When you tap on a photo, you will see the map view revealing exactly where was that picture taken, provided that the location data has been saved with that photo. It should be noted that this new feature works fully with version 4.52 of Google Photos, but at the moment it is not enabled for all users.

