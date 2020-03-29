When accessing a service or digital platform with a password, Google immediately asks you if you want to save it so that you do not have to enter it again in future occasions. All those passwords are stored in your account, And in this article we are going to explain how you can see them, export them to send them to other people and delete them from Android.

In addition to changing and improving your Google account password, you should also frequently take a look at the passwords that you have allowed Google to save. When it doesn’t seem safe to continue storing it, you can easily delete it. Next, we explain everything the process to manage the passwords saved in your Google account.

How to view, export or delete your saved passwords from Android

Saving your passwords in Google is useful so you don’t have to enter it every time you log into a website. However, you should be aware that this means that the company has your private data, something especially dangerous if it’s your bank card, for example.

To limit Google’s access to your personal information, it is important that periodically check the passwords you have stored in the Chrome browser on your devices. In this article, we focus on how to view, export or delete your saved passwords in your Google account from your Android.

1st- Open the browser Google Chrome on your Android mobile or tablet.

2nd- Click on the vertical three point button from the upper right corner.

3º- In the menu that opens, click on the option Setting.

4º- Once inside Settings, click on the section Passwords. This will give you access to the menu where you can manage the settings related to the passwords saved in your Google account. Under the Passwords label, you can see all those stored so far, while under Passwords that are never saved you will see the name of those websites where your credentials are not stored.

5th- To export the stored passwords, click on the three vertical dots button in the upper right corner. A menu will be displayed with only one option: Export passwords. Enter the code to unlock the phone and select Export passwords again to complete the action by selecting the way in which you want to send the passwords. It can be through WhatsApp, Telegram, Gmail …

6º- Finally, if you regret having saved a password in your Google account, you always have the possibility to delete it. Inside the main Passwords page, click on that password you want to delete. This will take you to a page where you can see the corresponding website, username and password. To remove it, click on the trash can button from the top right and the password will no longer be one of those saved on your Android.

As we have previously mentioned, we recommend doing this process with some frequency to know and delete those passwords that maybe you did not know that Google kept. Also, it is always useful to take advantage of the Google function that tells you if your passwords have been compromised or not. In this way, you can change them when necessary and thus continue to maintain the security and privacy of your accounts.

