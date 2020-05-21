By default, the Windows 10 taskbar is located horizontally at the bottom of the screen, but you can move it vertically to one of the sides of the screen, either right or left. This vertical setting of the taskbar is ideal for widescreen displays as it offers more space for your applications.

Steps to vertical the taskbar in Windows 10

To put the taskbar vertically, the first thing you have to do is right click on the taskbar. Then select the “Lock taskbar” option. The verification symbol should not appear, that way it will no longer be fixed and you can move it.

With the taskbar unlocked, you can now freely move it to the side you want. Just click on the taskbar and hold the mouse button down. Then drag the taskbar to the left or right side of the screen.

Note: You could also drag it to the top of the screen. It would also be horizontal, but would be located at the top.

When you move the cursor close enough to the left or right edge of the screen, the taskbar will snap to a vertical position. As long as the taskbar remains unlocked, you can enlarge or reduce the width of the taskbar. To do this, click on the edge of the taskbar and move it to make it narrower or wider.

Once you have the taskbar located on the side and with the width you want, you can lock it again so that it is not inadvertently modified. To lock it, you would have to right-click on the taskbar again and select the “Lock taskbar” option until the check mark appears.

