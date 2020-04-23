If you use a desktop computer, it most likely does not include a built-in microphone that allows you to participate in calls, meetings, or podcasts. It is true that the vast majority of headphones They have a microphone that you can use simply by connecting it to the 3.5mm port. Be that as it may, you can see yourself in the situation of not have headphones on hand.

It is in these situations when our smartphone can become a real savior. And is that it is possible to use the microphone of the mobile as a micro for the computer – it doesn’t matter if it’s Windows or Mac – easily.

Use the microphone of your mobile as a microphone for the computer

To be able to use your mobile as a microphone on the PC you will need an app that allows the connection between both devices. For this procedure we will use WO Mic, a free application that, among other things, allows connect the device to the computer without cables, either through Wi-Fi or Bluetoth connectivity. In addition, it stands out for its low latency, so that the result is similar to what we could get with an integrated or external microphone. The steps to follow to use this tool are the following:

Enter the WO Mic website and download the client for Windows or Mac depending on the operating system your PC uses. In the case of Windows, you will also need to install the corresponding driver.

On your mobile, install the application through Google Play or the App Store depending on whether you use an Android or iOS mobile.

Go back to the computer and open the program installed in the first step. Go to the “Connection” section and touch “Connect”. Choose the connection method you want to use (wireless or wired).

To connect via Bluetooth:

Turn on Bluetooth on your computer, and make sure it’s in discoverable mode.

Go back to your mobile and activate Bluetooth. Now, connect the mobile to the computer via Bluetooth.

In the WO Mic program on your computer, select the connection method via Bluetooth and, from the list of devices, select your smartphone.

To make the cable connection:

Connect your mobile via USB to the computer (this method only works with Android devices). If necessary, install the device driver as suggested by your computer (if you use Windows).

Open the WO Mic program on the computer, and in the transmission method choose USB.

The application also offers the possibility of connect via Wi-FiAlthough, as we have been able to test for ourselves, this function does not seem to have as stable an operation as the two mentioned above.

Having said that, whatever process you have decided to carry out, you can use your mobile’s microphone as a microphone for your computer. Now, you only need to read our guide in which we explain how to use your Android mobile as a webcam for your computer to avoid having to resort to external devices when participating in calls or meetings.

