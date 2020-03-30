The Coru.com platform gives recommendations to prevent you from choking on unnecessary debt.

In these times of confinement and nervousness due to the epidemic of the new coronavirus in Mexico, it is pertinent to remember some recommendations for the use of credit cards.

Coru.com, Mexico’s online financial services comparison platform, recalled the measures that banks will apply to help their clients, including the suspension of credit payments or partial deferral for up to four months, with the possibility of extending it to two months plus.

The director of the firm, Luis Madrigal, clarifies that the measures announced by the National Banking and Securities Commission are not new, as they are applied in cases of national catastrophes.

“However, it must be borne in mind that this is a measure of relief or a temporary grace period, and that sooner or later it is money that we will owe,” he warns according to a statement from the company.

He adds that in these difficult times credit cards can be used to make important purchases online or to satisfy the guarantees that some hospitals request when a patient is admitted.

To help people with a credit at this juncture and who have difficulty paying it, through @cnbvmx we made 2 decisions. https://t.co/1kEL8AxJkj

– Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez (@ArturoHerrera_G) March 25, 2020

Coru.com shares these recommendations if you plan to use your plastics in this contingency:

1. Review what cards you have and what they can be useful for. There is no more ideal number of plastics than you can keep without choking the headline economy.

2. Know your debt capacity. A line of credit is not extra money, it is an amount that must be paid sooner or later. Therefore, you should know the limit that you can pay month by month. Experts recommend not to allocate more than 20% or 30% of your total income.

Another recommendation that can help define the limit amount of debts and have a good credit history is not to occupy more than 50% of the line of credit.

3. Check the interest rate. Ask what the cost of your credit is. That is, depending on the interest rate, the amount to be paid will increase. If you think that at some point you will not be able to pay off your card debt, look for a plastic that offers a low interest rate.

Try to use the interest-free months only for urgent or durable things after paying.

4. Use the card after the cut-off date. The cutoff date is the sum the bank makes of all the expenses you made in the month to assign you a payment date. If you use your plastic after that date you will have around 50 days to pay.

