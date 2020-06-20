It will seem strange to you that there is an article that tells you how to use Yahoo Mail, since its basic function, without regard, is to send messages. But, did you know that in the basic functions you can also: manipulate and save attachments, prepare email messages, accumulate and delete messages from your email? In this article we will indicate the correct way to take advantage of it, below.

How can you use Yahoo Mail to send or prepare a message? Here we will indicate

To get you to send a message, click “New” in the upper left corner of the Yahoo Mail home page. Then you will sink “Email Message.” Next, we will indicate several steps to use Yahoo Mail to make your message:

Write the destination email followed by the “To” box. In case you are sending the same email to more than one person, put a comma and a space followed by each email. Use the “Cc:” function so that you can add the addresses of anyone who also needs to receive a copy of the mail you wrote. You can also click the letters “Show BCC” at the end of the “To” box. This way you can add the names of other contacts who will receive the email without the rest knowing their email addresses. After completing the “Subject” box, write words that detail the email subject, as specific as possible . This will be useful to contact a contact unknown to you, and the mail is not redirected to the spam mailbox. In case you want to send an attachment and do not know how to do it, you just have to click on “Attach”.

How can you prepare the email?

You can do it very simply. Write your email in the large “Compose” window. There you can use the options of the personalization bar (under Subject) where you will have the options of size, color and font. You can also or attach emoticons or links.

How could you use Yahoo Mail to check your spelling in the mail?

Checking the spelling after writing your email is very simple. Click “Spelling” in the bar above “To:” before sending your message. Once this is sent, you will have confirmation of it and it will go to the sent mailbox. Also, if you do not want to send the email yet, clicking on “Draft” goes to the respective mailbox, where you can find it later to finish it and send it.

How should you use Yahoo Mail to receive, reply to and archive messages?

You can check that an email arrived if the number varies in parentheses followed by the icon in your inbox. The same Yahoo Mail is responsible for verifying if you received a new email every 10 minutes, not bad, don’t you think? Of course, you can also configure Yahoo Messenger to issue an alert every time a new email arrives.

To reply to that new email that arrived, open your inbox to see your emails on the right, listed with the most recent ones at the top. You will identify unread messages in bold. Above the list you will see a control bar that you can use to apply measures to any of the emails. The different options you can use are:

“Reply” to answer the email, choosing any of the different options explained above. “Move” if you want to save the email in any other folder configured by you. The subject of the email (also known as sender) so that you open and read the mail. Thus, the email will appear in the reading pane, located below the email list. “Forward” to redirect a copy of the email or any file attached to another contact. “Spam” if you want to redirect the email to your folder ” Spam. ”“ Print ”for, redundancy, print the email on paper.“ Delete ”to get rid of the emails, sending them to the Trash. In case you want to recover the emails, go to the trash if it has not been emptied yet.

Now you know the basic functions so that you can use Yahoo Mail correctly. That this article has been of use to you!

