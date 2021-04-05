How to use WTFast step by step to improve your connection performance

WTFast is a software that was created to be a very interesting resource in order to reduce the latency of the computer, at least in half and in some cases more. If you want to know how to use WTFast, read on and take note of the steps to do so and thus improve the performance of your connection as much as possible.

The lower the latency or “pin” (in English), the better the connection of a computer with a game server, so if you want to reduce the lag of a game and increase its speed, WTFast is one of your best options.

Steps to use WTFast and improve your connection performance

The first thing you have to do is download the program to install it, which you can do directly on the WTFast website in any browser. It is very important that you keep in mind that this program works only on computers with Windows systems. Once on the WFTast page, choose the version you want to download, it is always advisable to first opt ​​for the 30-day free trial version to find out if it really is what you need and if it suits you well. When the download is complete, run the file to start with the installation and press “Next” so that the default configuration is prepared, up to the part where you get “Finish”, which is the button you must press. With the program already installed, run it and access your account, which must be “Test user account” if you have downloaded the free one. Click on “Start session” and as it is a trial you will not need any data to be able to test the program. To use WTFast, go to the “Game” field and type the game you want to play, making sure to check the “Games in list” box. Then choose a server in the “Server” section and select “Sort by ping”. When the program finishes ordering, select the drop-down menu in the “Server” section and click on the first server you see in the list, it will be the one with the lowest ping rate and therefore your best option. You can now play your favorite game online, just by clicking on “Play” after you have successfully completed the above steps. After a couple of seconds of loading, the game will start.

If you usually play a lot on your computer, WTFast is undoubtedly one of your best options if you don’t have a powerful computer that provides you with the best gaming experience, at least in terms of speed and performance.