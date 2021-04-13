How to use WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR code, can you?

WhatsApp since 2015 offers WhatsApp Web, the desktop version with which you can send and receive messages, photos, GIFs and videos from the comfort of a physical keyboard.

Its arrival was extremely well received and its use has been increasing. Nothing strange considering that it is the most popular messaging app in the world, with 2000 million monthly active users.

How to activate WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web It works by making a kind of mirror between the app on your mobile device and the web app from which you can chat on your desktop or laptop.

To use it you must have a Wi-Fi connection. Both devices must be on the same network, at least for initial setup and pairing. On your desktop or laptop you must enter web.whatsapp.com, where it will show you a QR code.

Then, you must open WhatsApp on your phone, access the settings menu and enter the WhatsApp Web option. The app will tell you to scan the QR code, and once that is done, the process of pairing them ends.

Now the same WhatsApp chats will appear on the phone with WhatsApp web on the screen of your laptop or desktop computer. It will no longer be necessary for both devices to be on the same network to be able to use it.

Why a QR code?

QR codes are a unique identification system that can be easily generated and can be used for countless things. From the identification of a product or service, a quick way to share web links in the real world – for example to access a menu in a restaurant from the phone – to as a security system.

This last example is the case of WhatsApp. The QR code is a good way to ensure that the owner of the phone is physically close to the desktop or laptop computer. Therefore it is the safest way to link it with WhatsApp Web.

Can WhatsApp Web be used without scanning the QR code?

As explained in the previous point, it is practically impossible to use WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR code. Besides being the only way to pair the app with its web version, the code is constantly changing and rotating.

In this way, it does not make sense to avoid the possibility of a screenshot and trying to pair it fortuitously, when the owner of the smartphone does not notice it, for example.

Any alternative or exceptional measure to use WhatsApp Web Without scanning the QR code, it would endanger and violate people’s security and privacy. In fact, these types of questions are usually asked by people who want to spy on the conversations of others. And that in some countries is even punishable by law.

Initial configuration of WhatsApp Web and its QR code

But there is a way to bypass the QR code

But beware, there is a way to use WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR code. It can be achieved only and only when device and web version are previously paired.

If, for any reason, the desktop or laptop computer is left unattended, and WhatsApp Web it was already configured previously, anyone could open it and watch the conversations. In fact, this is why we recommend do not leave the session open. Unless you are the only person who uses it, or your session has a password, it is better that you do not.

If there is fear that others will guess the password to access your computer, it is better that you also close the WhatsApp Web session. It may sound a bit paranoid, but you better be more careful with your privacy.

Remember: the weakest security is always the people. One of the latest vulnerabilities discovered in WhatsApp is a great example of how “social engineering” is abused by many.

