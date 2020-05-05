browser of the popular application of chat, video and voice calls that we all know on iOS and Android. The desktop option comes in two formats: a downloadable program on Mac and Windows, or the possibility of operating directly from the explorer. Both work as extensions of your WhatsApp mobile account and your messages are synchronized between your cell phone and your computer, so that you can see your conversations on any device, regardless of where they start. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> WhatsApp Web is the browser version of the popular chat, video and voice call application that we all know on iOS and Android.The desktop option comes in two formats: a downloadable program on Mac and Windows, or the possibility of operating directly from Both function as extensions of your WhatsApp mobile account and your messages are synchronized between your cell phone and your computer, so that you can see your conversations on any device, regardless of where they start.

To start WhatsApp Web, simply click on the Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari or Edge web page and scan the QR code with the WhatsApp mobile application from your phone. WhatsApp Web starts automatically in the browser and remains active until you log out of your computer or phone.

On Android phones, touch the three dots in the upper right corner from the Chat panel. Touch on WhatsApp Web and scan the QR code. Your phone account is now linked to the web version of the application. Now you can send and receive messages from your computer’s desktop browser.

WhatsApp web features

Profile option on WhatsApp Web

Plus

After scanning the QR code, you can see your WhatsApp chat list on the website. On the left, you access the chats by clicking on a contact and the message history, if you saved it.

Sending messages

Install WhatsApp on your computer

WhatsApp offers the option of a desktop application for Windows or Mac that you can download directly from the WhatsApp site. It looks identical to the web application.

After downloading in Windows, follow the steps of the installer. On a Mac, drag the WhatsApp icon to your Applications folder. Start the desktop application.

As with the web browser version, you will receive a message to scan a QR code similar to the web version. WhatsApp keeps you connected until you decide to log out.

