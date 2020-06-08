The Voice Notes app allows us quickly and conveniently record sounds, music or conversations at the push of a button. Its operation, although simple in design and use, hides some details that allow us to work with the recordings efficiently and offering many interesting options. Let’s see how to use the Voice Notes app to record, play, rename or delete content.

Record

Recording a voice note is very simple and, in addition, we will do it in a way totally identical both on our iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. The steps are the following:

We open the Voice Notes app on our device.

We press the round red button at the top to start a recording.

We can leave the app if we want while recording.

At the end we simply touch the button again (this time square) to stop recording.

play

Playing the voice memo is also very easy and with the same steps on all our devices:

We open the Voice Notes app.

We play the voice note we want to play. On the iPad in the left sidebar, on the iPhone in the main screen list of the app and on the Apple Watch under the record button.

In the playback window we touch the central Play button.

We can use the buttons to your right or left to move forward or back 15 seconds with each touch.

Mention that on the Apple Watch, the playback of the note, unlike with music, will be played using the speakers of the watch, so we will not need a Bluetooth headset.

Rename

By default the Voice Notes app names the note based on location where we are. If we wish, after finishing the recording we can change its name. The steps are very simple:

On our iPhone or iPad

We open the Voice Notes app on our Apple Watch.

We select the voice note that we want to rename.

We play the name of the recording.

We write the new name.

We press Enter (↩︎).

On our Apple Watch

We open the Voice Notes app on our Apple Watch.

We play the voice note we want to rename.

In the playback window we touch the name of the recording.

We choose to use Dictation or Handwritten to write the new name.

Click OK.

Remove

Finally let’s see how we can delete old voice memos or that we no longer want to save. The steps are the following:

On our iPhone or iPad

We open the Voice Notes app on our Apple Watch.

We play the voice note that we want to delete.

We touch the trash can button that appears in the player.

On our Apple Watch

We open the Voice Notes app on our Apple Watch.

We play the voice note that we want to delete.

In the playback window we touch the three dots icon at the bottom right.

Press Delete.

Without a doubt, the Voice Notes app is one of those great little utilities. Wearing a tape recorder on your wrist at all times, ready to record a fragment of the autobiography we’re writing or the special recipe for gingerbread cookies, can be very helpful.

