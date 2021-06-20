how to use virtual reality on the platform

Would you like to watch Netflix with VR glasses? With these steps you will be able to watch Netflix movies and series in virtual reality, from Android, iOS and with Oculus VR glasses.

If you are a Netflix user and you have virtual reality glasses, we tell you that there is a way to take your Friday night marathon to the next level. If we combine movies and series + virtual reality, you will love the result.

If you want to enjoy this experience, then join us to discover how you can see Netflix with VR glasses in a very simple and super fun way that will change the way you watch your movies and series.

There are three ways to do it: through the app Netflix VR for Android, stream the content with your iPhone or download the Netflix app on a device Oculus. Either way, we tell you step by step how to do it in each one.

Watching Netflix for free is possible and these are all the options

How to watch Netflix in virtual reality from Android

The first method that we tell you today is through the app Netflix VR available in the Google Play Store totally free. In this case, the application recreates a virtual living room to watch movies, giving you a totally immersive experience.

It is important to note that this app is compatible only with Android devices that they support Daydream, Google’s virtual reality platform. Of course, keep in mind that movies and series that you reproduce through this modality will have a 480 pixel resolution, which is more than enough when you understand the context.

You can select the audio and subtitles in which you want to enjoy the content as long as they are available for the movie or series that you are playing.

Steps to watch Netflix movies and series in the Netflix VR app for Android

The first thing you should do is download the Netflix VR application from the Google Play Store, now go to the app and select “Headset> Daydream View” (if you have a mobile compatible with this software), Google Cardboard or Scan the QR code for other devices, then log in with your Netflix account and view the content in virtual reality.

For the viewing experience, you can enjoy two modes: living room mode, which simulates a cozy space made up of a TV room with a sofa, paintings and large windows overlooking snow-capped mountains. And the empty mode, which offers traditional menus and eliminates all the immersive environment.

However, the application in recent days has been crowded with negative comments, some claim that it is not compatible with the original version, constant crashes and others report that their devices are not certified. To all these, the best option is to install it and live the experience for themselves.

How to stream and watch Netflix in virtual reality from iPhone and iPad

If you have a iPhone or iPad, enjoy movies and series in VR It is not as simple as it happens with Android or even with Oculus VR, since there is no dedicated VR app. Still, it is possible to do so and requires some additional steps that we comment on below.

The first thing you will need is to download the Trinus VR application on your iPhone or iPad, as well as on your Windows computer. With this software, you will be using the function of transmit images to create a virtual reality environment.

Once the application is downloaded on your iPhone or iPad, as well as on your Windows computer, follow these steps to configure it:

Make sure your computer, iPhone or iPad are connected to the same WiFi network On your iPhone or iPad, go to the application Trinus VR and enter the IP of your mobile in the app. Now, choose “Start” on both devices.Go to your PC’s web browser and go to “Netflix> Login with your account> Choose what you want to see and start playing”.

How to watch Netflix movies and series with Oculus VR glasses

If you have a device Oculus VR, then you have nothing to worry about. Fortunately, these devices have a Netflix application, so all the content on the platform is fully compatible.

If you want to know how to play Netflix content with Oculus VR glasses, we tell you step by step what you need to do:

Go to the Oculus Store and install the Netflix app. Go to the Home screen. “Home> Netflix> Login with your username and password”Select the content you want to enjoy, play and go.

In this way you can enjoy and watch your favorite content on Netflix directly with a VR glasses. Without a doubt, it is a different experience when watching movies and series that is worth knowing if you have the availability to do so. You dare?

How to have Netflix cheaper: the best tricks

More information | Netflix Help Center

Related topics: Netflix, Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow