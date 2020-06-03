Two-factor authentication, of which we have recently seen an explanation of how to activate and use it and some interesting details of its use, is compatible with all Apple devices. All ?, even with the second generation Apple TV and earlier? Yes, although in order to use it we have to follow some specific steps.

Old devices = Password + Code

The usual use of two-factor authentication is as follows: we enter our password, our other devices show us a code, we enter the code and we log in. This system, however, does not work on some older devices like, for example, the Apple TV of the third generation and earlier.

Evidently Apple will not allow old devices to be unusable not being able to log in, we simply have to follow other steps:

We are located on the device where we want to log in, enter the password and wait without taking any further action.

On our iPhone or iPad we open the Settings app.

We enter into Our name.

We tap on Password and security.

Press Get a verification code.

We write this code right after the password on the device in question.

We tap Continue or the equivalent to log in.

Following these steps we will see how we can log on to any device, no matter how old it is. In the end, what Apple has done is adapt the system that handles password authentication on servers, so all devices support two-factor authentication without having to make any changes to the software.

It’s that simple, the next time we log into an old device something as simple as “mypassword123456”, where the last six numbers are the authentication code, will give us access. Easy, right?

