When we add a new event to the calendar, beyond the title and the time we assign it, there is various information that we can complete. Notes, attachments or the location of the event are some examples and it is precisely the latter that we are going to talk about today. Why? Because it allows us calculate travel time to reach destination and receive a notification when leaving.

The concept behind travel time is simple, once we have created an event we can assign a travel time that is added to its duration. We can decide several predetermined travel times or use location to calculate it. Let’s go into details.

How to use Travel Time on our iPhone or iPad

It is very simple. First we will create an event with travel time where we will choose the duration manually. The steps are the following:

We open the Calendar app on our iPhone or iPad.

We touch the “+” to add a new event.

We write a name and choose the time of the event.

We tap on Travel Time.

We activate Travel Time.

We choose between 5, 15 or 30 minutes or 1, 1.5 or 2 hours.

Press In view of this option we now create an event where travel time is calculated based on the location of the event. The steps are very similar.

We open the Calendar app on our iPhone or iPad.

We touch the “+” to add a new event.

We write a name and choose the time of the event.

We tap on Location and choose or search for the location that interests us.

We tap on Travel Time.

We activate Travel Time.

We touch Initial location.

We choose the location where we will be when we start to move to our event.

We choose According to the location in the list of travel times.

Press Doing it this way, in addition to the fact that it is the app that deals with calculating the time we will need to travel to the event, we will have several advantages. The first is that, automatically, the app will schedule a notice at the time we have to leave. The second, and most important, is that the departure time is calculated dynamically based on traffic, time, route conditions, etc.

In addition, and depending on the location to and from where we travel, we can choose to calculate the travel time by car, on foot or by public transport. If we need to make sure that the notice at the time of departure is active we can consult it in the Notice or Second notice section.

It should be noted that, although the ones we have just seen are the complete steps, by default our iPhone or iPad sets the warning at the departure time as soon as we assign a location to the event. This means that, although the travel time will not be properly recorded in the calendar, we can simplify the process to create event> choose name, location and time> press OK.

How to use Travel Time on our Mac

On our Mac we can also schedule events with travel time activated. The steps, similar to the ones we take on our iPhone or iPad, are as follows:

We open the Calendar app on our iPhone or iPad.

We touch the “+” to add a new event.

We write a name.

We write or search the location of the event (optional if we want to use a predetermined travel time).

We tap on the date and time section to display your options.

We introduce the time of the event.

We tap on Travel Time.

We select one among the default options or those that our Mac calculates based on our location.

We tap outside the pop-up to finish creating the event.

Just like on the iPhone or iPad, we can simplify the process if we just want to get the notice at the time of departure without the travel time being properly reflected in the calendar. In this case the steps are as follows:

We open the Calendar app on our iPhone or iPad.

We touch the “+” to add a new event.

We write a name.

We write or search the location of the event.

We tap on the date and time section to display its options and enter the event time.

We tap outside the pop-up to finish creating the event.

As simple as that. With these steps we can add the travel time to the event in the calendar. Ideal to keep in mind that we have to leave a margin between the different events on the most intense days. In addition, if we only need a reminder at the time of leaving, with the simplified steps we can get it easily and quickly.