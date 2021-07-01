how to use them when stopping on the road

Practically all drivers have experienced an incident that forces them to make a emergency stop on the road. As that fateful moment cannot be chosen, there are times when the road does not have a generous shoulder and makes this maneuver a high risk. In recent years, 248 accidents were registered due to these stops caused by breakdowns or accidents and 39 people lost their lives when they were run over. That is why it is important to know how to use the warning triangles or V-16 lights.

When someone is forced to make an unexpected stop on the road it is signal it correctly to guarantee the safety of both the people who need assistance and any other user who circulates on the road. The fact is that it has been recently shown in a RACE study that most people do not know the regulations to be seen correctly. That is why we are going to indicate how to use signaling beacons that these years will coexist.

Example of how not to do it

We must not forget that until now it was mandatory to signal a stop on the road with the popular emergency triangles that have accompanied so many years. However, as of the year 2026, the triangles will be retired and the use of the light fixture V-16. It is a new yellow light signal that can already be used from July 1, 2021. From that moment until 2026, both devices will coexist, so you have to know how to use both.

Warning triangles

The emergency triangles They are the system used to pre-signal a vehicle stopped on the road since 1999. They are very present in all current cars and users have already become accustomed to their use. However, they are not always positioned correctly. On two-way roads with a single lane for each direction, you must place one in front of the vehicle and one behind, about 50 meters away.

It is also important that they be visible from 100 meters, so if there is a sharp curve you have to move it further ahead. When we talk about roads with two or more than two traffic lanes for each direction, it will be enough to place only one triangle behind the vehicle 50 meters away, being visible at 100 meters. Users who leave the vehicle stationary always have to do so with the reflective vest and checking that they can do so safely.

Light fixture V-16

The new light fixture V-16 It comes to increase visibility in all conditions and to provide greater safety at an emergency stop on the road. It is a beacon that radiates yellow flashing light And that has autonomous power through a battery that guarantees its use for 18 months, it can also be recharged in the vehicle itself. At the moment, its purchase has not become popular (only a fifth of the population has it), but its use is not mandatory until January 1, 2026.

The advantage is that it provides increased visibility at night and that it can be seen from a kilometer away, much more than the triangles. In addition, it does not require the user to get out of the car and travel a distance on the road, thus reducing the risk of being hit. In this case, just place the V-16 light in the highest possible part of the vehicle. It also has the advantage of the geolocation system that it has integrated and that sends the vehicle’s location to the DGT 3.0 cloud, so that this information reaches other drivers.