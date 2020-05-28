The latest Huawei mobiles do not include the pre-installed Google Services with few exceptions. Without these services, apps like YouTube don’t work, although you will always have the website. And, if possible, display as close to an application as possible.

Unfortunately, YouTube does not have an old-fashioned progressive web application, although this does not mean that you cannot achieve something similar. For this we will use huawei browser (although it will also serve Firefox, Opera or even Chrome, which works without Google services) and an application called Anker.

Option 1: with the Huawei browser

Huawei mobiles without Google Services do not have Google Chrome installed, but the home browser. With it, as with most Android browsers, you can add web pages to desktop.

If the website has a progressive version, an access will also be created in the application drawer. If not, a shortcut is created on the Desktop. As we mentioned before, at the moment YouTube does not have a progressive web application version of its website, so you should settle for direct access.

Creating a shortcut is something like having your browser favorites even more accessible, since you don’t need to open the browser first. To do it with the Huawei browser, you must open the YouTube website, tap the colon button and choose Add to the home screen.

A difference of the Huawei browser with others such as Google Chrome is that it shows you an additional window where you must choose where you want to add the website exactly. These are the available options:

Favorites: Add the page to the browser bookmarks. The equivalent of the Google Chrome star.

Browser Home. Add the page to the home screen that appears when you open the browser with shortcuts to popular websites.

Phone main screen. The option that interests us, because it adds the direct access on the phone’s home screen, as if it were just another icon.

Before pressing OK, you can touch the pencil icon to rename the shortcut. Later, you will recognize it because it shows the YouTube icon with the Huawei browser icon superimposed on small. Opening it opens YouTube as one more page, showing the address bar.

Option 2: With Anker

Shortcuts, shortcuts are. Although the YouTube website for mobile allows you to do much of what you can do with the application, the fact that it appears as one more tab in the browser is not very comfortable. If you want an experience closer to a native application, you can achieve something similar with the Anker application.

Anker allows you to create a custom shortcut that opens without an address bar

Anker is available on Google Play, although if you have a Huawei mobile without Google Services, the previous fact will not be too relevant. The application is not currently in the Huawei App Gallery, although the good news is that does not need Google Services to function. Therefore, you can download and install it perfectly from its APK.

Anker does basically the same thing we’ve seen before, but displaying the web page of your choice without tabs and no address bar. When opening the application you must fill in some data to create your personalized shortcut. Specifically the following:

Web address. Here you must write http://youtube.com

Icon. Tap Choose Icon to choose an icon for the shortcut. If you have an icon pack installed, you can search among the available icons. If not, you can use an image that you have on your mobile.

Shortcut text. In the title section you can write what you want the shortcut to be called. For example, YouTube.

Other options. If you want, you can check the box Open in desktop layout so that the browser forces the desktop version of YouTube. Also, you can disable swipe to refresh by checking Deactivate pull to refresh.

With Anker the experience is more similar to if it were an app

That said, the shortcut will be created on the mobile home screen that, as before, will include the icon you chose superimposed by a small icon of the application (an anchor). With Anker, the YouTube website opens in a separate window, no tabs or address bar, being the closest thing to a progressive application that you will get … at least until Google decides to create a progressive YouTube web application.