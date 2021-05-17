How to use the Turbo24 in this correction of the Ibex 35

It seems that the old saying “Sell in May and go away” has arrived. 11 days late, but it’s already here.

Really it’s too early to know If what we have ahead of us is the beginning of a bear market lasting months, a correction of half of the rise that we have accumulated since last October or on the contrary it is another correction of the many that we have had since that October 30 of last year.

Despite this, we are on the stage that we are, what we do know is that there will be bullish reactions in line with previous corrections and that the optimal points where these reactions can occur are in the previous resistances.

Strategy with Turbo24 on the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches

Thus our eyes are a little beyond the double zero of 8,800 points. Specifically in the 8,740 points is that the area in which the selective hit its nose up to three times before being able to overcome them.

As explained in the video we have two alternatives when choosing the right Turbo24 and it will depend on whether we want to go ahead and assume that the 8,740 points will remain intact or not.