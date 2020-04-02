         How to use the Preview resizing and image adjustment palette on our Mac

The Preview app of our Mac among its many functions allows us resize images and edit colors, lights, contrasts, etc. All these adjustments are made through two tool palettes in the app.

The color palette

The color palette allows us adjust exposures, contrasts, shadows, saturations, etc. It also has an automatic option. To make this palette appear, we simply choose Adjust color … from the Tools menu of the app. Alternatively we can press Option (⌥) + Command (⌘) + C on the keyboard. Let’s see what options it offers us:

At the top we can edit the histogram, with its whites, blacks and grays simply by sliding the different elements.

Immediately below we find Automatic Settings that is self-explanatory.

Below we find the lighting tools:

Exposure, where to increase or decrease the “brightness” of the image.

Contrast, to increase or decrease the differentiation between dark and light tones.

Points of light, to increase or decrease the brightness of light areas.

Shades, to increase or decrease the brightness of dark areas.

Now we find another group of tools, the color ones:

Saturation, where to increase or decrease the vividness of the colors.

Temperature, where to choose between warm neutral or cold.

Tone, to balance based on a white point of the image, that we can select using the selector in the form of an eyedropper.

Sepia, to give a sepia tone to the image and an old character.

The last section allows us to adjust the Sharpness of the image and the definition of the edges of the elements that appear in it.

Finally, we found Reset All, to start over.

The size palette

As its name suggests, the size palette allows us adjust the dimensions of an image as well as its resolution. To access this palette we choose Adjust size … in the Tools menu of the app. It offers us several options:

Fit to, where we can select common size presets like 1024×1024 or 1920×1920.

Width, where we specify the width of our image.

Height, where we specify the height.

Next to Width and Height we find a selector in which we can choose in which units we want to see both variables: pixels, percent, inches, cm, mm or points.

Resolution, to indicate the resolution we want.

Again next to Resolution we find a unit selector where we can choose between: pixels / inch or pixels / cm.

Adjust size proportionally, which allows us to choose whether or not we want to distort the image by resizing it. If this option is activated and we double the height, the width will be adjusted accordingly. On the contrary, if this option is unchecked and we double the height, we will end up with a photo where we will look very thin.

Sample image, which when deactivated allows us to resize the image without losing the details.

Below we find the size of the resulting image as well as its weight.

When we are done entering the new sizes or resolution simply we touch OK.

Whether we have modified the color or size of an image, when we have concluded the changes we simply close Preview and the file will be automatically saved with the new configuration. As simple as that.

Share



How to use the Preview resizing and image adjustment palette on our Mac