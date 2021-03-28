How to use the new Apple widgets on your iPhone

How to modify a widget

Of course, in case you simply want to modify it, you will have to press the corresponding button. To do this, you must touch the option Edit widget, although it is true that, in most cases, this option will not offer many possibilities.

For example, in the Calendar widget the only option available is Duplicate the Calendar app, which we can enable or disable. Therefore, if you want to change its design again, we recommend you delete it and add it again, this time choosing the format that interests you the most.

As we can see, at the moment most of the widgets that we can use are the native ones (that is, those created by Apple itself for its different applications). However, it is foreseeable that, as time progresses, it is very possible that we can start using third-party widgets to access quick information through these miniature blocks.