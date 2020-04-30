         How to use the magnifying glass on iPhone and Android to enlarge the screen image to the maximum

Smart phones have different accessibility tools to make using the screen easier. One of them is similar to a magnifying glass: allows you to enlarge the image to perfectly identify the text and / or details. This option can refer to both the image of the phone and any object that you have nearby and you are looking to enlarge it with the camera. And we will offer you the best way to access both functions.

The screens on smartphones are getting bigger, this is a fact. With the evolution in size, we can access multimedia content obtaining less experience, but it is not the only advantage: those who are visually impaired can identify content more precisely, even off-screen content. Here comes into play magnifying glass and / or local screen magnification: Both iOS and Android offer an accessibility service for the task. And it is quite easy to activate.

How to enlarge the screen on Android

Magnifier function on Samsung Galaxy mobiles with One UI

In Android there is no magnifying glass as such since Google does not call enlargement on the screen like this (there are layers that use that name, such as Samsung’s One UI), but its operation is what we are looking for: enlarge any area of ​​the screen whenever you want and just by gesturing. Each manufacturer can customize this option according to the custom layer, although the usual is the triple tap to enlarge; with the gesture of applying more or less zoom by pinching on the screen.

For enlarge screen on Android you have to carry out the following process:

Open your Android’s settings and look for the ‘Accessibility’ tools. Maybe they don’t appear in the main menu and you have to look for them in the additional settings.

Once in ‘Accessibility’, locate the screen options. Maybe the brand of your mobile has chosen to include the extension within ‘Visibility improvements‘or a similar title.

Find the enlargement options and activate them: with a triple tap on the screen you will zoom in on the area that you cannot distinguish correctly.

Screen magnification in MIUI, from Xiaomi

With the above you can use the screen enlargement to visualize any detail that you do not see with the naked eye in the image. Now, if you need a ‘virtual magnifying glass’ to enlarge the objects that are nearby, Android does not have a tool included in its settings. However, there are two ways to achieve this:

Use your camera app. You can use the digital zoom of your camera: you just have to open its app and enlarge the image to the level you want.

Use a Google Play app. What does not convince you to use the camera? You can install a magnifying glass application, like ‘Magnifying Glass’. It is available on Google Play, works well and does not abuse permissions.

How to enlarge the screen on iPhone

Apple has a wealth of tools with which to dilute audiovisual barriers. And among them is the ‘Zoom’, an option with which you can enlarge any area of ​​the screen so distinguish someone in a photo, read a text with small print or appreciate any other detail. It is very easy to activate and works perfectly.

Access iOS settings on the cogwheel.

Look for the ‘Accessibility’ options.

Enter the ‘Zoom’ settings and activate it.

You can adjust the ‘Maximum zoom level’ to limit the screen magnification.

Once the function is activated, it is enough that double tap the screen with three fingers so that the magnifying glass appears on the screen: this way you will appreciate even the smallest detail.

That what you want is to use the magnifying glass to enlarge the objects that you have nearby? IOS accessibility options include this setting for the camera:

Go to the settings, enter the ‘Accessibility’ options and go to ‘Magnifier’.

Activate the option and you’re done. You can also select automatic exposure to match the magnifying glass image to the lighting conditions.

To activate this magnifying glass you must press the power button three times in a row, the one located to the right of your iPhone. The camera will be activated and you will see expanded on the screen what you point to with your mobile.

How to use the magnifying glass on iPhone and Android to enlarge the screen image to the maximum