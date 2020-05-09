Technical indicators for trading in cryptocurrencies have been a really effective method that has been used for a long time. It is a strategy that is based on observation. Statisticians and professionals explain that the historical data of the cryptocurrency, the price, the volume in which it has moved and each of the related indicators must be observed in order to predict or predict results.

Multitude of technical indicators to trade cryptocurrencies

There is no single strategy. Everything will depend on what you have in mind and what your preferences are. For example, there are some who choose to opt for Bollinger Bands, others go to the field of Moving Average Convergence Divergence, Stochastic, Stopped Oscillator or Fibonacci retracements. Although they are different routes, the objective is the same: try to predict where the value of the cryptocurrency you are analyzing will go through technical analysis.

Equally, no matter how much diversity there is in the applied methods. The truth is that in the market of technical indicators to trade with cryptocurrencies there are some strategies that turn out to be the most used by traders. This is because they are really useful and allow us to foresee what could happen in the economy. What are analysts’ favorites?

The use of indicators in technical analysis

It is a method that can be applied in various markets, such as Forex or cryptocurrencies, for example. If you decide to choose this path, you will have to accurately observe each of the cryptocurrency indicators to be able to give an analysis about the movement that it could have in the coming hours. Your price analysis will expose possible trading signals. Depending on the results you get, you will know if it is a good time to buy or sell.

Indicators for a good technical analysis of cryptocurrencies

Thanks to the indicators, you will have more information in your technical analysis and thus be able to better analyze the charts to make an entry or exit decision.

When you do a technical analysis you should avoid filling yourself with indicators all over the place because this could hinder the possibility of seeing the real movement that the cryptocurrency market is having. You could make a lot of assumptions and in the end you couldn’t come to a really profitable conclusion.

The volatility according to Bollinger

Bolliger Bands are also widely used in technical cryptocurrency analyzes. It is a graph based entirely on statistics, for this it studies everything that has to do with prices and their volatility in a given period of time. The theory created by Bollinger in the 1980s is very simple: “low volatility is usually followed by periods of high volatility.”

So, with Bollinger Bands you can have access to the volatility range of cryptocurrencies. Generally, when a price is divided into many ranges, there is usually a positive growth in demand and the value of the cryptocurrency.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence

The main characteristic of this method is that it focuses on a technical analysis of the prices that the shares throw in the cryptocurrency market. If you use this strategy you will always work with two changing averages, so you can observe the current trend. The higher the price, the higher the trend. Likewise, when prices begin to converge at zero this is marked as an entry signal. Everything is managed according to the amounts, the higher or lower the closing cost, the higher or lower the indicators will be.

Fibonacci retracement

If you opt for this method to analyze the value of cryptocurrencies, you will have to take the high peaks and main floors of the chart. Using the Fibonacci application, you can identify support and resistance levels. Above all, the most important thing is to take into account the percentages of retracement that are most often repeated, which are usually 38.2%, 50%, 61.8% and 78.6%.

Now you know how to use technical indicators to trade with cryptocurrencies. You are also aware of which are the most used by traders worldwide. Finally, the most important thing at the moment is that you practice and relate very well to each of the methods so that you can apply them correctly when trading in the real world.

