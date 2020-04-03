         How to use the image in image mode on our Apple TV

The image within image mode allows us play two videos at once on our Apple TV or explore the Apple TV app while playing a video in a corner of our screen and searching and finding more content.

How to enter picture-in-picture mode

Keep in mind that, for now, this system is only available in the Apple TV app on our Apple TV. The steps are very simple:

We open the Apple TV app.

We play a movie or series.

We touch the Siri Remote’s touch pad gently.

We swipe up on the touch pad to highlight the button with two little screens.

We press the touch pad of the Siri Remote.

We will see how the video will play in the lower right corner of the screen and while we can continue to see the interface of the app.

How to control the video window

In addition to changing the location of the currently playing thumbnail we can close it or go back to full screen. The steps are the following:

We press the start button on our Siri Remote (the one that shows a small TV).

We use the Siri Remote to choose between the three options that appear:

Switch to full screen (left button): with which we return to see the video in all its size.

Move (middle button) – to change the corner where the video thumbnail appears. We can touch it repeatedly to rotate around the four corners.

Close (right button) – to stop playback.

We press the touch pad of the Siri Remote.

In addition, we can also press the Play / Pause button on the Siri Remote to pause playback while we are in the options menu that appears in the playing thumbnail. When finished, simply press Menu on the Siri Remote to return to the “main” screen.

How to play a second video simultaneously

We can watch another video in full screen while the thumbnail video window continues playing. We just look for some content to see on the Apple TV app and we click play.

Only we will hear the video that is in full screen, and we can alternate between the two videos to hear the one that interests us as the reproductions progress.

We touch the Siri Remote’s touch pad gently.

We swipe up on the touch pad to highlight one of the two buttons:

Exchange video in full screen (left button): with which the “main” video, which is played in full screen and we can hear, and the “secondary” video, which is played in miniature and without sound, exchange their places.

Close (right button): To stop playback within the thumbnail

We press the touch pad of the Siri Remote.

And it’s that simple. We can use this system to play two video threads at the same time or to browse the Apple TV app and explore its catalog while viewing some of its content.

