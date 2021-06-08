How to use the Google password manager on Android and Chrome

Passwords are key to your security and privacy, so you must take maximum care of them. So you can do it with the Google password manager.

Passwords are an essential part of the privacy of the personal data that we keep in our digital service accounts, so you should try to use access codes as secure as possible. Don’t be afraid to configure complicated passwords, you can use the help of password managers to remember them. One of them is his own Google password manager, which in this guide we teach you how to use on Android and in the browser.

In addition to do not opt ​​for passwords like “123456” or related to basic personal data, such as your date of birth, it is important to use a password manager to take care of your privacy and security. The Google password manager offers you multiple functions, such as being able to check if your passwords have been compromised in order to discover that you should change them as soon as possible. So you can use this Google tool on your mobile and computer.

How to use the Google password gestures on Android

In our mobile we use dozens of digital platforms, such as social networks, in which we need a username and password to access. Our presence on the web is so extensive that it is difficult to remember each and every one of the passwords used. Fortunately, your smartphone can remember those codes for you if you use the help of the Google password manager.

How to activate the password manager on Android

The first step to using this Google tool is to activate it. If you don’t know if your Google account already has the manager activation, you just have to follow a few simple steps to check it. Also, now we will see how you can check all stored passwords, edit them, delete them or use that cool function that tells you if your passwords have been compromised.

Open the settings of your mobile.Enter the section “Google”.Swipe down and click on “Autocomplete”.Accede to “Autocomplete with Google”.Enable the “Autocomplete with Google” box to save your passwords and enter the data automatically when you go to log in. Confirm the operation by clicking on “Continue”Now enter “Passwords” to see all the passwords stored in your Google account. “Check passwords” to check if the saved passwords are secure Click on any service in the list to edit or delete stored password.

How to add a new password to the manager on Android

After activating the manager, it is time to “Feed” it with all passwords you want to save. We already anticipate that this procedure is very easy, and very useful for the future. These are the steps you must follow to add a new password to the manager:

Open the app or the website where you want to log in to save your password, enter the username and password, click on “Log in”.Tap on “Keep” when Google asks if you want to save the password.

How to autocomplete username and password with the manager on Android

Once the manager has been activated and the passwords added, logging into your accounts will be a piece of cake, as the password manager saves all the information for you. If you want use the “Autocomplete” tool with username and password, this is what you should do:

Open the app or website in which you want to log in. Click on the text field of the username or email and a lower window will appear with the accounts saved by Google. Click on the one you want to log in withIt is the turn of the password. Click on the text field and the same window will be displayed with the saved accounts. Select the same as above so that the password is automatically entered and, voila, you will have already logged in.

If both the user field and the password appear in the app or website where you want to log in on the same screen, when using “Google AutoComplete”, both fields will be filled in at the same time, you will not have to go one by one as in the example we explained above.

How to use the Google password gestures in Chrome

The procedures to follow to use the Google password manager in your browser, Chrome, are different. In this case, the examples will be focused from the computer to provide a different point of view than those explained in previous lines.

This is what you need to know to get the most out of Google’s password manager in Chrome.

How to activate the password manager in Chrome

Let’s see how you can activate password manager from Google in Chrome, in addition to edit and delete passwords already stored. Of course, from the browser you also have access to the password checker to find out if the ones you are currently using are safe or not.

Go to the Google Password Manager website. gear icon at the top right to access “Settings”.Check the box “Ask if I want to save passwords”. We recommend that you analyze this configuration section to activate or deactivate the available options. For example, you can configure that Google send you an alert if it detects that your password is exposed on the Internet. In this section you can also see the websites and apps where you have refused to save the passwordGo back to the main screen and click on “Password check” to know the security of your access codes. Click on any app or website on the list to access its password, although first you will have to enter your Google password to verify your identity. Once inside the stored information, you will see, edit or delete password.

How to add a password to the manager in Chrome

Adding a password to the Google manager in Chrome is just as easy as in Android. As in a smartphone, from the computer you have to “Feed” codes to the Google tool so that later it can do its work for you. These are the steps you must follow:

Enter the web from which you want to save the username and password. Enter the username and password.Click on the key icon that appears to the right of the address bar. In the window that unfolds, select “Save” to store that username and its corresponding password. You will also see this window when you start the session, without having to click on the key.

How to autocomplete username and password with the manager in Chrome

You have already done all the work, now you just have to let the Google manager add the user and password information when you want to log in to a website. This is all you have to do:

Enter the web where you want to log in. If Google has not filled in the fields for you, click on “User” to display a small window in which all the accounts stored on that page will appear. Click on the one with which you want to enter And now, the manager will add the information for you.

As you can see, the Google password manager is a very important tool for protect your privacy while browsing the net. Use it both on Android and on your computer to get the most out of it with the advantage that it is completely free.

