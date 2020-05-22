Google Hangouts Meet is one of the best video conferencing tools to connect people, now what happens when there are many people in it. It is common that when you are in a Google Meet video conference you can only see a maximum of four people at the same time. So if you want to see more, you just have to access the Google Meet Grid View.

There is a totally free Chrome extension called Google Meet Grid View, which will allow you to see everyone in the meeting, regardless of the number of people. So we will tell you how to install and use this useful extension in a very simple and simple way.

How to use Google Meet Grid View

To be able to use Google Meet Grid View you must use the Google Chrome web browser on your computer, Mac or chromebook. This type of extensions cannot be used on mobile devices, so you must know that you cannot use it on an iPad or Android tablet, as well as iPhone or Android mobiles.

It is possible that if you make use of a school account, the technical staff has installed this tool for you and you will be able to use them immediately. As well, there is also the possibility that it has been blocked and does not allow you to install extensions. So surely you should contact the technical support of your school and ask questions regarding your account.

How can you download it?

To install this “Google Meet Grid View” extension, you must go to the extension page in the Chrome Web Store and search for the extension, or click on the following link. You must click on the “Add to Chrome” section to install the extension. You must give permission for the installation.

When doing so, the extension should already appear in the upper right corner of your browser. You only have to click on the same button to activate or deactivate it if you wish. When you turn it on you can immediately see all the participants.

There will be several boxes that you must press in case you want to use them. One of them is “Show only participants with video” if you press it, the view will not show those who have turned off their camera or simply do not have it.

When you see the “Highlight Speakers” box, if you press it when someone speaks, a yellow box should appear around its grid. This will allow you to see who is currently speaking.

In the box “Include yourself in the grid” you can press to see yourself or not. You must bear in mind that this change will only be for you and not for the others who are in the meeting, each one will be able to control their sight. In order for others to see the grid, each one must install it on their computer.

If you want the Grid View to be applied on iPhone

We have mentioned that this extension cannot be placed on any mobile device, however, there is a trick that you can use so that others can see you even if you have a mobile or tablet. To do this, you could activate the grid view and then share your screens with the other participants.

You will have to press the “present now” button in the lower right corner. You must choose “Window” from the popup menu. You must select the window that has your Google Meet screen and click the “share” button.

In this way, the other participants will be able to see your shared screen, regardless of the type of device you are using, be it mobile or tablet. To finish, you should stop sharing your screen when you finish by clicking the presentation button again. These types of tools are ideal for you to feel more connected to your study or work group.

Share it with your friends!