We get out of bed every day for the past few weeks with the feeling of repeating the same pattern. Although our dreams dominate us during the vigil, it is at the moment of awakening that we realize that we continue in an exceptional situation, in a situation where a virus has taken over most countries on the planet and has shown that we are not the dominant species on Earth.

Perhaps, after weeks of efforts by everyone, the time has come to shed some light on the bleak future that many are painting for us. It is true that the COVID-19 will be hard to peel, but it is no less true that we have fantastic professionals to combat it, in addition to homemade methods so that the quarantine is not made uphill. In this case, beyond the work of the researchers, technology can offer us solutions to avoid further contagion, although it is necessary to watch how our devices are used in view of universal privacy, as we already explained in a recent article.

The method that prevents our data from coming to light

Recently, thanks to a publication registered on the Arvix website, a digital archive with papers and articles written by students in subjects as diverse as physics, mathematics, computer science or biology, we have known a study that shows that there is a method, still theoretical, to be able to use our devices as an element of population control in the matter of coronavirus, without us having to expose ourselves to sell our privacy.

In the first place, create an application for mobile devices, who would be in charge of send and receive random numbers over short-range waves, as could be the case with Bluetooth, NFC or SSID technology. These shipments would be made to nearby devices, with the application installed, and would be based on the fundamental premise of needing the user’s permission for their operation. The numbers would change from time to timeThey can be minutes or hours to avoid monitoring and would be connected to the time slot in which they were created.

We know they have been researchers at Boston University who have devised this simple system and that they have already contacted the users who are interested in order to receive opinions on it, in addition to needing the intervention of computer and medical personnel to develop the application. Ari Trachtenberg, responsible for the project and who you can see in the image above, has offered more data about it:

When a person is tested for COVID-19 and tests positive, the person can voluntarily choose to share their list of random numbers, either those created in their application, such as those that have been received from nearby devices. . This project does not propose any type of direct medical treatment. Instead, we propose a way to group information from the community to assist, first, medical personnel in locating and using resources, and second, individuals, so they know when they should be screened and quarantined. . The information shared is only numbers, without any kind of binding to personal information. Random numbers divide the user’s location, varying it over time. The approach is very simple and does not require sophisticated mathematics.

