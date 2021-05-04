how to use the app for trade and transportation routes

So you can find safe and clear transport routes with Google Maps.

If there is something that causes anxiety and concern, it is to circulate in some way without having a precise orientation that indicates the way forward. However, thanks to Google Maps, an application that gains more users every day due to its precision, functionality and performance we can locate ourselves and find the best routes.

With Google maps, you will know addresses, establishments, routes and see in real time how much traffic there is on a specific route, alerting us to traffic jams and peak hours.

Although Google has not directly created addresses for trucks and commercial transportation, Android apps are known that can be downloaded and used with Google maps. Here we will talk about one that will surely be useful for transport merchandise Quickly and safely.

This new Google Maps feature will tell you where you can recycle

Is there a Google Maps for trucks?

There is currently no Google Maps for Trucks, so it is necessary to use another route provider for this type of vehicle; in this case, drivers of cargo vehicles use the Google Maps API to access an application that indicates the routes to follow.

A well-known app used by heavy-duty drivers is iGO Primo Truck, which works with GPS by providing precise and easy-to-use routes. For use on Android it must be combined with Google maps, following the steps below:

Download the iGO Primo app on your mobile or tablet. With it you can import from Google Maps. Download the files and unzip the folder, after running the file on your mobile, go to “Settings> Security”Click on “Unknown sources” and the app is installed, now leave the app in the background while you open the app Google mapsExplore the location you want to go to. Click on the icon “Share” located at the bottom of the screen, from the list select iGo Primo; If you don’t see it, click on “More” for other options, the iGo Primo app will open, showing you the location on your screen. “Navigate to” and later “Route configuration”.Configure the routes you need to circulate with your truck.

You need Chrome to install the version or, failing that, use the official page in your browser.

How to search for routes on Google Maps?

Google maps It is a very competent app for traveling within and outside your country, as it has cartographic maps of more than 220 countries, millions of companies and places.

Through a GPS you will obtain in real time, reliable and updated data on the location of cities, companies, pharmacies, parks, restaurants, shopping centers and other places of interest.

With this app you can get to places you don’t know; for it:

On your device, open the Google Maps app, type the address in the search engine or click on the map. “How to get” located in the upper right corner.To add stops press the (+) icon in the upper right side. Then click on “Add stop”; here you can add up to 9 stops. “Clever”If you need to change the order of your stops, drag the destination to where you want by pressing and holding the button Reorder.

You can also search for other places while you continue on the route. And if that wasn’t enough, this practical app will show you:

Indications and arrows through the Live View function to orient yourself correctly. Nearby places of interest that are achieved with the mini markers. Among them are restaurants, shopping centers, pharmacies, medical services, outdoor parks, lodgings and other places of interest with their respective opening hours. Existing traffic on your route, with better routes that are updated according to traffic, to avoid traffic jams and loss of time. Lines for public transport in an unfamiliar city. Routes for cyclists and public transport. Satellite images (with these maps you will use more data than with the traditional map). Detailed information about the Relief. Travel time and distance between each route so that you arrive at the indicated time at your destination. Offline maps so that you can locate yourself when you do not have Internet. Indoor maps to locate you in large places such as stadiums, airports and others.

How to use Google Maps to see the traffic of a route?

To view traffic with a route already created, do the following:

Open the app Google maps on your mobile.Go to the bottom and click on To goChoose a travel option offered by the system. If it’s not displayed, swipe to get it and set it.

Here you will find relevant information about your destination such as suggested routes and alternate routes, traffic delays due to accidents or construction work and advice on how to use the Go tab.

In the same way, you will be able to verify the traffic on Google Maps from your mobile, tablet or computer. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the app Google maps on your Android device, tablet or in your PC browser. Click on the layers icon located on the upper right-hand side of your screen; they will give you two options: Map Type and Map Details.On “Map details” Choose “Traffic”.

Next, another layer will open with real-time traffic information and the roads will have an overline with different colors according to the amount of existing traffic:

Green: traffic flow in the area.Orange: moderate retention traffic.Red: retentions or blocks due to public works, accidents or heavy traffic.Gray or blue lines: indicate your routes.Click on the details that you are going to include: for bus or train lines, press “Public transport”; if you click on “Traffic” It will tell you what the traffic flow is on the routes and if you want to see the cycling routes, select “Cycling”The trick of Google Maps to recommend better bars and restaurants

As you will see, there is no app Google Maps for Trucks, but if you can support yourself with a iGO Primo Truck and even learn how to use the app to trade and transport routes.

We hope that this information will be of great help if you have to circulate and want to find safe and clear routes that allow you to quickly reach your destination. If you liked this article, check if your country has the functions enabled to use the app and then take a look at the best tricks for Google Maps.

Fountain | Support Google Maps, Support Google Maps II

Related topics: Google, Google, Google Maps applications

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all