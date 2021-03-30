How to use technology to help the homeless

Shutterstock / Photopoems ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/DVy7c3hYpz6usxcfi8M9Ng–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/J8Zi2fbAG7Bk.Gkxfp4hjA–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f2c7d3c47dbb7c198028746c813aba3b” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/DVy7c3hYpz6usxcfi8M9Ng–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/J8Zi2fbAG7Bk.Gkxfp4hjA–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f2c7d3c47dbb7c198028746c813aba3b”/>

The problem of access to housing is a reality not yet resolved in Spain. The various crises suffered since the 1970s, the most recent in 2008, have contributed to it. According to the CIS, in 2007 it became the main concern of Spaniards.

The current pandemic situation continues to reflect the population’s difficulties in accessing housing. Only in the autonomous community of Andalusia, as of December 31, 2020, there were a total of 64,471 active requests from people seeking protection housing.

More recently, the INE has published the data corresponding to the 2020 foreclosures. They indicate that there has been an increase of 27.4% in the homes of individuals. One issue, that of evictions, which also highlights this problem.

In the European case, the housing crisis is already hitting seventy million poorly housed people. Of these, about eighteen million are evicted and three million are homeless).

In the Americas, one and a half million Americans could lose their homes each year. In New York, housing courts handle 350,000 proceedings annually.

Thousands of homeless

Protective housing plays a fundamental role in social inclusion processes, especially in vulnerable sectors. However, the public housing stock is at a minimum in Spain. According to the Ombudsman, it is between 1% and 1.19%, with a policy that can be called counter-cyclical.

One of the sectors directly affected by the lack of housing and the impossibility of access are the homeless who, due to various circumstances, find themselves sleeping on the street.

The unavailability or inability to access decent and adequate housing generates residential exclusion. It places citizens who suffer from it in a situation of inferiority with respect to the rest of society.

According to the National Comprehensive Strategy for the Homeless 2015-2020, there are more than thirty thousand people (33,275) who sleep daily on the street or in some public or private healthcare resource.

In addition, the data reveal an increase of 66.23% in the number of users who used the accommodation network in the period from 2006 to 2018. This increase suggests that the number of homeless people could continue to grow, favored by the situation of pandemic and social crisis that we already live, and the one that is looming

The intervention model for this group, based on shelters and other assistance resources, is not only obsolete, but it has also proven incapable of providing a solution.

We need approaches more focused on facilitating temporary basic needs than on enforcing the right to access decent and adequate housing. In the current intervention system, defined as a staircase, the user ascends one step as he covers previous stages and places the home on a practically unattainable last step.

Actions to combat the digital divide

The incorporation of technological aspects in the intervention, placing the home and the care of the person as central elements, would allow a different vision. It would enable new lines of action and bring the ultimate goal closer to the first level: to have a space that is configured as a home.

At the same time, issues such as the gap and digital illiteracy in a population of maximum vulnerability are being addressed. These people will need to learn digital skills in the processes of socio-labor insertion in an increasingly technical society.

Issues such as internet access at home or facilitation and learning of electronic media should be unquestionable. The technology could be used as a resource for monitoring and accompaniment. For example, instant messaging applications would allow twenty-four hour communication.

The implementation in the field of housing of means that facilitate intervention in vulnerable groups may be one more step to face the problem of access to housing in a different way. The goal is to understand it as a right and not as an objective to achieve.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Rafael Arredondo Quijada is a member of the General Council of Social Work. This work is part of the International Thematic Network for Research on Artificial Intelligence applied to HEALTH (REDIAS), financed with funds from the University of Malaga’s Own Research Plan and the FEDER project on housing for the elderly (UMA18- FEDERJA -261).