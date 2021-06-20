How to use Spotify online through your web player

So you can access Spotify online through its web player. Few steps and no complications.

Spotify offers you the possibility of putting rhythm to your days through your favorite music. To do this, you have the possibility of accessing from the different applications for computers, mobile phones and tablets, wherever and whenever you want.

However, this is not the only way to enjoy your favorite songs and artists, since you can also access them through their web player from any device.

So if you want to know how to do it, join us to know the step by step and give play to your daily soundtrack.

About Spotify

Spotify is a streaming platform that provides access to a wide variety of songs, podcasts and digital videos with truly affordable plans for all audiences. In addition, thanks to its service you can enjoy exclusive content from artists around the world.

Notably Spotify offers two modalities for users: one free and through monthly or premium subscription. In the first case, you will have access to the basic functions such as:

Hear what you want using the options “To explore” Y “Look for” from the web player Receive recommendations on custom functions Create your music collection See what friends, artists and celebrities are listening to Create your own radio stations Random play on mobile devices

Refering to premium version, you will have access to the same free features and additional benefits such as:

Download your music, podcast and videos for offline playback. Enjoy your music without ads or ads. Listen to what you want on any device. Skip as many songs as you want.

Spotify plans

Spotify has different plans that are adapted to all audiences, so you only have to choose the one that best suits you from the following options:

Individual plan. Access for 1 account for 9.99 euros / month.Duo plan. Access for 2 accounts for 12.99 euros / month.Family plan. Access up to 6 accounts for 15.99 euros / month.Students plan. Access for 1 account for 4.99 euros / month.

How to use Spotify web player from PC and mobile

Use the Spotify web player it is an excellent alternative when you want access your favorite songs, artists, albums or playlists without using the official app or because of a problem with it. To do so, simply follow these steps:

computer or mobile device, go to your preferred web browser. In the search bar, go to the official Spotify page. Now, at the top, log in with your user or sign up. On computers it appears in the upper right and on mobiles or tablets go to the icon with three horizontal bars.

Next, you will access the Spotify online interface and you can enjoy your music without complications thanks to the web player.

Supported web browsers for the Spotify web player

In order to access Spotify online through your web player, you can do it from your computer, mobile or tablet with any of the following supported browsers:

Google ChromeMozilla FirefoxMicrosoft EdgeOperaSafari

Now that you know more about Spotify and how to listen to it in online mode through your web player From any device, you just have to play the music and set the rhythm to your days.

