Given the health contingency we are experiencing due to COVID-19, one of the most important recommendations is to stay home and go out only for what is essential, such as paying for some services or going to the supermarket and, although there are applications and platforms to do it online, not all people can use them.

If it is inevitable to go out, it is better to do it when there are fewer people, so that it is easier to respect the distance that has to exist between people to avoid contagion.

In order not to be guessing what would be the most appropriate time to go to the supermarket, Google Maps has a function called Popular Hours that, as its name says, allows us to know when there are more or less people in the places we want to go. .

The Popular Hours function shows information about visits to a certain place, both in time and in the next hours or days, which can help plan our visit to the premises. It also provides information on how long people stay there.

This feature is very easy to access and can be done on a desktop computer and mobile device.

If done from a mobile device, the Google Maps application must be opened.

Select the menu that is in the upper left corner.

There, the location, routes and contributions that have been made to Google Maps are displayed.

You have to select the option “places”. Once there, select “visited” and the application will show the places we most frequent, where the shopping malls, supermarkets and other sites will be.

The one we want to visit is selected. A map will appear and the information of the establishment below. There you have to slide the screen from bottom to top and it will show data such as the last time we went, the address, the time, etc.

A little below is the graph that indicates the most popular timetables of the place, as well as the information in real time, which is marked with a different color and categorized as “Live”.

Above the graph there is a tab that can be displayed to know how the graph will be the following days, which will help us to know the best time to go.

If the application is opened from a desktop computer, the same procedure must be carried out, that is: open the application, go to the upper left menu, display the places and search for the one that interests us.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.