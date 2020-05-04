Having a credit card can be a great help to buy items that you require and it is a tool that, well used, will allow you more options for your personal finances. However, many card users lose control when the economy, or their own economy, is in crisis. And it is what happened to many people during this coronavirus crisis: unemployment and income problems have made it difficult to pay off loans. Read Consolidation, restructuring and debt relief, which one suits you?

Currently, banks in Mexico have given options so that debtors have more time and start paying once the contingency passes. You only need to meet the requirement that payments have been current as of February 28, 2020.

The cancellation of the commission collection derived from the restructuring or renewal of a # credit is one of the facilities of the Special Accounting Criteria for Development Entities, which seek to mitigate the impact of the contingency # COVID19. https://t.co/w76E9UiqVL – CNBV (@cnbvmx)

April 27, 2020

And although these provisions of the banks are of great help, there are habits that we can adopt so that a debt does not exceed us during a crisis like the one we are experiencing.

According to the Coru.com platform, it is possible that the way we use credit cards is controlled, which can serve us in an emergency in which there is no cash to cover it. For example, to pay for a medical consultation, or what we are prescribed or some hospitals ask for as a guarantee for a patient to be admitted. That is what could be understood as a true emergency.

However, if you plan to use your cards during this difficult period, there are some considerations that you should do before:

1. Classify

First of all, you should classify your cards according to how you can use them during a crisis. A departmental card is not the same as a bank card. Or in some places one of your cards allows you to accumulate points to buy, for example, pantry.

2. How many cards should you have?

Although there is no minimum or maximum number of plastics that a person must have, since each situation is different, what we can recommend is that you only have those cards that you can cover with your salary or income, without causing problems. Your money should make ends meet, without you only using it to pay debts.

3. Compare costs and commissions of each card

If you do not know how much you pay for commissions on your purchases, or when you withdraw money from your credit card (a habit that many of us have and which is NOT recommended); or how much you pay of Total Annual Cost and all those small ‘expenses’ that the bank can add to you, it is necessary that you look for the information and thus you will know if it is convenient for you to get rid of one of your cards.

If you only have one card and when you compare it with other banks you find that yours is very expensive, you could cancel it and request one from other institutions.

4. Do you know how much you can get into debt?

You must consider that the credit is NOT your money, it is a type of loan that you are going to have to return, and with interest. There are experts who recommend that your debts do not exceed 20 or 30% of what you earn. For example, if you are paid 12 thousand pesos a month, your debts should be between 2,400 and 3,600 pesos, maximum. If you are thinking of continuing to charge your card, remember that there are fixed expenses that should never be forgotten in your budget: services such as water, electricity, gas, internet, telephone; rent or mortgage expense, gasoline, pantry, etc.

Another tip in this regard, is that your credit cards do not exceed 50% of the total line of credit that the bank gave you. For example, if your card has 20 thousand pesos of credit, it should have 10 thousand pesos free.

5. Purchases for months without interest? Not right now

Unless it is an EMERGENCY, purchases for months without interest should be left for when this period passes. The reason is as follows: purchases for months without interest have to be planned and, above all, long-lasting items must be purchased to make it worthwhile. Unless you are thinking of buying a washing machine, or a stove, (and only if you do not have or the ones you have no longer work) maybe you should postpone your plans to buy something under this scheme.

6. Purchase after your court date

This has a very simple reason: it will give you more time to pay. If you use plastic this way, it will take around 45 or 50 days for you to cover the balance. For this it is INDISPENSABLE that you know your court date.

Finally, don’t forget that right now you have to set priorities, taking care of yourself and your family is the most important thing. Managing your resources will give you greater peace of mind.

