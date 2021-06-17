How to use mosquito repellent well

06/17/2021 at 8:30 AM CEST

The great nightmare of many when the heat begins are the mosquitoes. In some because they cause skin reactions (itching, redness and edema), in others more susceptible it can cause intense and long-lasting swelling, although this generally does not carry risks of a serious reaction.

What is clear is that during the summer months the demand for repellants increases. But once stocked in the pharmacy with these products, do we know how to apply them?

The General Council of Official Associations of Pharmacists gives some indications on how to use mosquito repellants so that they effectively protect us from bites and do not cause us any intoxication or reaction.

First of all, read the instructions for use of the product. Not all have the composition, nor can they all be applied in the same way and at all ages. So that should be the first thing we should be clear about.

In addition, and in general, several aspects must be taken into account:

Do not use repellants under clothing. They should always be applied in areas that remain in the air. Use these products mainly during the times of the day where the bites occur, that is, first thing in the day and late in the afternoon. Avoid getting the repellent in contact with mucous membranes, eyelids or lips. It should not be applied on wounds, sensitive, sunburned or damaged skin or on deep folds of the skin such as armpits or groin. As it is most likely that we are also using sunscreen, it is best to put these in first and let at least 30 minutes pass to later apply the repellent. If the repellent is in spray we must be careful not to apply it directly on the face. You have to put it first on your hands and then distribute it on the face. Spray repellents should be applied outdoors, to avoid inhaling the product, also avoiding that there is no food nearby. Always wash your hands after applying the repellent. When protection is no longer necessary, wash the areas of the body where repellent has been applied with soap and water, and as with medicines or cleaning products, it is advisable to keep it out of the reach of children.

Precisely, for the little ones, pharmacists indicate that it is better to use physical barriers to avoid bites (long clothes, mosquito nets & mldr;). If it is necessary to use repellants, for traveling or living in areas where the risk of mosquito bites is very high, the labeling and the product leaflet should be consulted to assess which is the most appropriate.

Bracelets to repel bites

One of the ways to avoid bites is repellent bracelets. Some of these bracelets contain biocides in their composition, so they are subject to health authorization and the evaluation of their safety and efficacy by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products or by the General Directorate of Public Health.

In the market we can also find another category of bracelets, which contain substances that are not biocidal, such as citronella, its function being aromatic and not repellent.

These bracelets are not subject to sanitary evaluation and, therefore, do not carry a registration number on their labeling and they are not authorized.

Precisely for this reason, it is the AEMPS which provides recommendations for the identification of these products and their correct use.

Only those that have a registration number on their label are authorized.Avoid the exclusive use of insect repellent wristbands.You must complement your protection by applying another repellent, either in lotion, spray or gel.