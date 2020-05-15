The world has changed. The coronavirus has not only locked us up at home for the duration of the quarantine, it will also forcibly change our habits to try not to catch it until the infection can be controlled, and there are already authoritative voices speaking for several years. Hence, there are several adaptation mechanisms in place and one of them is the enhancement of video calls.

In addition to the various changes that are happening in well-known tools such as Google Meet, WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom and more, Facebook took advantage of a few days ago to announce its new functionality for collective video calls. Messenger Rooms arrived and now, after several days limited to few territories, the feature has already been released globally.

How to use Messenger Rooms

Facebook itself has been responsible for communicating that Messenger Rooms, its expanded video calling feature sewn into its popular Messenger, is now available worldwide. From the start, we can create videoconference rooms with up to 50 participants, although Facebook warns that more functionality will be released in the coming weeks for a service that we can use from now on.

The latest version of Messenger activates the functionality of Rooms

In order to use Rooms video calls we will have to update our mobile app to the latest available version. Remember that Rooms will be available on iOS, Android, Windows and Mac, and that all systems have their own application for Facebook Messenger. If a user does not have the latest version, they will not be able to join or create group calls of up to 50 participants with the tool.

Once we have the updated application, it will be enough for us to open it, always registered with our user and with the session open, and go to the People tab. There we will have an option called Create a Room. Once we are inside (authorizing the app to obtain the necessary permissions) the call will be in progress.

“Update the application” from iOS, Android, Windows or Mac to the latest version.

Go to the tab “People”.

Click on “Create a Room”.

We can decide if any user can join with a link or only Facebook users.

Facebook then allows us to choose who can join to it between two options: people who have the direct link to it (have Facebook or not) or only people with an active Facebook account. We decided. And just below this option we find the “Share link” button to be able to invite as many people as we want, up to a limit of 50 counting ourselves, to our video chat room.

As simple as that. In the video call we will have the usual options in this type of apps, such as the possibility of changing the camera we are using between the front and the rear, for example. Done, we can now create group video chat rooms with Messenger Rooms. Remember that if you have not been activated the option may be because you do not have the app completely updated, or perhaps because Facebook is still in the process of releasing the function for your account. Although, as we have said before, Facebook itself says that access is already worldwide.

Facebook Messenger

Price: Free (purchases inside) Developer: Facebook Download it at: Android Download it at: iOS Download it at: Windows Download it at: Mac

