How to use keyboard shortcuts on iPad easily

How to create our own keyboard shortcuts

If you want to go a little further, it is not only possible to use the built-in shortcuts. We can also create our own shortcuts, useful, for example, to replace and write text when we write.

To do so, we must open the app Settings, which we will find as always on the home screen of our iPad, and we touch general and later Keyboard. Now, click on the tab Text replacement, we touch the icon “+”, located in the upper right corner, and we write the phrase we want to create. Then, we write the text shortcut that we want to use to proceed to activate it

To finish, we press Keep. From that moment, when we enter the word chosen as a shortcut, it will automatically correct itself with the added text.