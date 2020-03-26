WhatsApp was already an essential platform in our lives, but now it is even more so due to the coronavirus pandemic. The messaging platform is the tool that we all use to keep in touch with the people around us, those family and friends that we cannot meet with when confined at home. During these days, WhatsApp traffic even far exceeds the end of the year peaks, as explained by Mark Zuckerberg himself.

Communicating with your loved ones is one of the things you can do on WhatsApp to cope with the pandemic, but there are others that are also very useful. Next, we explain everything you can do with the platform during these special days, and also what you should not do for the good of all.

WhatsApp vs coronavirus: how to use it to cope with the pandemic

WhatsApp is a fast and easy-to-use platform, thus facilitating use for both experienced users and those who have less control over technology. These aspects have made it easier for this courier service is the most successful of this time, And that the majority of people have joined WhatsApp to communicate.

Connect with your loved ones in the distance

That communication is more important than ever in these days of quarantine for the coronavirus in which seeing your loved ones is complicated. In the absence of contact in person, WhatsApp has risen as the best alternative to keep relationships at a distance.

As the company explains in the section of its website dedicated to coronavirus, you can use WhatsApp to take care of your family and friends and provide support during this difficult period, even if you are not in the same place as them. To keep in touch remotely you can use text messages, audio notes, groups, voice calls or video calls, which you can also make as a group.

Access with WhatsApp to truthful information

WhatsApp is also a platform to access information about the coronavirus. Aware of the great problem that it has with the dissemination of hoaxes and “fake news”, the company has enabled different ways for users to know true information first hand, from local, national and global organizations.

The most important of them is the World Health Organization (WHO), known in English as the World Health Organization (WHO). You can access this source of trusted information through the WhatsApp app, as if you were chatting with any contact on your agenda.

Do not spread rumors without contrast, you are an essential part to avoid spreading hoaxes

To do this, you must add as a new contact to the number +41 79 893 1892, open the conversation on WhatsApp and say “Hi” to the WHO to welcome you. Next, it will show you a list of topics that it can inform you about: ways to protect yourself against coronavirus, travel advice, news and press, frequently asked questions …

To receive this information, you only have to send the icon that corresponds to each topic. Automatically, the bot of the World Health Organization It will send you a message with all the contrasted data that you should know. Unfortunately, at the moment this source of information on WhatsApp is only available in English.

Helps to stop the spread of hoaxes and “fake news”

WhatsApp stresses that it is important that you contact reliable sources of information during this coronavirus crisis, especially local, national and global organizations. You play a key role on the platform at the time of stopping the diffusion of hoaxes between the users. In addition to promoting that verified information you receive from your trusted sources, WhatsApp asks you to stop for a second to reflect on the messages you receive.

We have all seen these days how the messaging service is an ideal tool for those who benefit from spreading that false information. Many users fail to contrast whether or not what they receive is real, they just forward it, thus promoting disinformation between your contacts.

For this reason, and while WhatsApp is preparing the latest details of its anti-hoax feature, those responsible for the platform ask you to help prevent the spread of rumors to the do not forward that information whose veracity you cannot confirm. In order to contrast the news, it is not necessary to leave the app, you can use the fact-checking organizations associated with WhatsApp.

WhatsApp to keep in touch with your community

WhatsApp is being during these days a great communication tool for community leaders, those who have large groups of people under their responsibility. For example, from the section for health professionals, the company explains to health workers how they can use the platform to maintain contact with your patients and colleagues.

They are also using WhatsApp during this coronavirus pandemic educators with the goal of connecting with their students, send them homework and even explain lessons. This was confirmed by Corriere del Mezzogiorno, who published a story about some schools in Naples (Italy) that have used WhatsApp to send homework to families.

WhatsApp traffic has multiplied by 5 since the coronavirus crisis began

In addition to health professionals and educators, they can also benefit from this tool. non-profit organizations, government institutions and local companies. A great example of union between communities is represented by students from Madrid who created a WhatsApp group to help children affected by the closure of schools, as Verne reported.

WhatsApp vs coronavirus: what you should not do

We have already mentioned it before, but we emphasize it again due to its importance. What you should not do on WhatsApp is to spread that information that is not verified, Be it text messages, videos, images, audios, links … WhatsApp itself gives you a series of tips to prevent the spread of rumors and false news, tips that now more than ever you should take into account.

At a time when WhatsApp traffic has multiplied by 5, you should avoid using the app for certain functions during the busiest hours. Experts recommend stop sending and downloading heavy videos for the night or the “off-peak hours”, moments when Internet traffic is less, so as not to lead to network saturation.

Although the networks at the moment are holding the pull with solvency, you should also avoid making video calls at busy times. For the same reason you should avoid audio calls through WhatsApp and make them through the landline whenever possible.

In summary, it is about using the messaging platform responsibly, that which has become essential in our mobiles during the coronavirus pandemic. Pay special attention to the dissemination of hoaxes and fake news to help everyone achieve a community far from disinformation.

We recommend you: The Samsung guide to cleaning your mobile against the coronavirus correctly

Follow Andro4all