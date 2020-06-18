It was born almost four years ago, and since then it has become the preferred way for millions of users to chat with their friends and loved ones through the PC. WhatsApp Web it is without a doubt, one of the best inventions that have come out of the WhatsApp offices, and while it is not as complete a solution as that of Telegram or other rivals in the field of messaging, the tool offers everything – or almost everything – necessary for those times when we prefer to use WhatsApp through the browser instead of resort to our smartphone.

Despite being a simple and easy to use utility, WhatsApp Web hides many more secrets and curiosities than most users of the platform could imagine. In this guide, we select some of the most useful, as well as several tips and tricks with which to get the most out of the web version of the messaging platform. But before, What is really WhatsApp web?

Its name leaves no room for doubt: WhatsApp Web is nothing other than the web version of WhatsApp. At first, the tool’s functions were limited, and among other things, it was not possible to send or receive documents, and until several months after its birth, only some browsers were compatible. Luckily, over time new features came along that made WhatsApp Web a much more complete tool.

Regarding its operation, it must be taken into account that WhatsApp Web requires a mobile phone associated and connected at all times to the Internet, or else the application will not work. This has caused the utility to be in the crosshairs of the critics, since cross-platform alternatives such as Telegram offer the possibility of continuing chats on computers or other devices such as tablets, without the need to keep connected the phone associated with the account of the user. Furthermore, due to the system used by WhatsApp Web, on more than one occasion we have had to report problems or breaches of security discovered that would allow attackers to spy on users’ conversations.

How to use WhatsApp Web on the computer

One of the great strengths of WhatsApp Web with respect to other desktop messaging platforms is its Easy to use. Any user, whether newcomer to the world or advanced, can use WhatsApp Web without too many complications. To do this, you just have to follow a few simple steps:

On the computer, open the web version of WhatsApp.

On your mobile, open the WhatsApp app and click on the three-dot button on the top right.

In the options menu, click on « WhatsApp Web ».

If necessary, give WhatsApp permission to access the camera.

Scan the QR code that appears in the web version of WhatsApp with the mobile camera

Once the connection has been made, all the conversations will appear on the web version of WhatsApp, and it will be possible to continue any of the chats through the computer monitor without having to use the smartphone.

WhatsApp Web works in any current browser, be it Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, Opera, Microsoft Edge or others.

Is it possible to use WhatsApp Web without a mobile or without a QR code?

As I mentioned before, and as WhatsApp warns nothing else to make the connection, the smartphone must be connected to the Internet at all timesOtherwise, problems such as messages not received or temporary disconnections may appear. Thus, we cannot turn it off, remove the SIM card, or disable Wi-Fi or data.

So, at least today, There is no way to use WhatsApp Web without having a mobile to connect it. And there is no other method other than the QR code.

As of today, there is no way to use WhatsApp Web

How to use WhatsApp Web on an Android tablet or iPad

Although the tool was conceived to use WhatsApp through the browser on a computer, WhatsApp Web does not impose limitations when using the app on mobile devices. In this way, as we explain further at the time, it is possible to use WhatsApp on an Android tablet through WhatsApp Web. Just follow these steps:

On your tablet, open the browser and, from the options menu, activate escritorio desktop mode ’.

Access the WhatsApp Web page.

Scan the QR code with your mobile.

Once scanned, all conversations will appear on the tablet screen.

How to use WhatsApp Web on an Android mobile or iPhone

And if you were wondering: yes, you can also use WhatsApp Web on an Android or iOS mobile. Thus, you can use your WhatsApp account on two phones simultaneously, in one with the messaging platform app, and in another with its web version. To do this, the process is very similar to the previous one:

On your mobile, open the browser and, from the options menu, activate de desktop mode ’.

Access the WhatsApp Web page.

Scan the QR code with your main mobile phone.

Once scanned, all conversations will appear on the screen of the second mobile, and you can continue using the app on the first.

What to do if WhatsApp Web doesn’t work

Between the most common problems of the web version of WhatsApp, are disconnections, messages that do not arrive or failures when making the connection between the mobile and the computer. Although these failures can be due to a multitude of causes, these are some of the most common, and their solutions:

Connection problems on the phone: If your mobile has network problems, or is not connected to a stable enough network, WhatsApp Web may not work. Try connecting to another Wi-Fi network – if possible – or to the mobile data network.

Connection problems on the computer: Similarly, if there are connectivity problems on the computer, WhatsApp Web will not work and it is likely that it will be necessary to solve the problems before trying to reconnect.

Messages not received: unfortunately, there is no specific cause related to messages not received through WhatsApp Web, and in this case the only recommendation that they offer us from the official support page of the application, is to log out of WhatsApp Web and perform again the connection again.

WhatsApp Web: the best tricks

We already know what WhatsApp Web is and how the messaging application is used with more users on the planet through a computer. Now is the time to make the most of this utility, through various useful tips and tricks that not everyone knows.

Squeeze WhatsApp Web to the fullest with its keyboard shortcuts

Another advantage of using WhatsApp through the web is the possibility of using a physical keyboard to write messages. This, in addition, allows you to take even more advantage of the platform thanks to a series of keyboard shortcuts supported by WhatsApp Web, which can be useful in various situations. This is the full list:

Ctrl + N: Create a new chat

Ctrl + Shift +]: Next chat

Ctrl + Shift +[[: Previous chat

Ctrl + E: Archive chat

Ctrl + Shift + M: Mute chat

Ctrl + Space: Delete chat

Ctrl + Shift + U: Mark as unread

Ctrl + Shift + N: Create new group

Ctrl + P: Open profile

Find emojis in the fastest way possible

To write emojis without having to search for them, WhatsApp Web offers suggestions when writing a word followed by a colon “:”. In this way, Various emojis related to the entered word will appear.

Read messages without the other contacts knowing it

If you have not disabled the double blue check of WhatsApp, but at a specific moment you want read a message without another contact knowing, you can do it with WhatsApp Web. To do this, simply leave the mouse cursor over the content of the message in the chat list, until a small pop-up balloon appears with the content of the entire message.

Send files quickly from mobile to computer (and vice versa)

Several months ago we already explained how to use WhatsApp as a personal cloud to store messages and private files. It is enough to create a group where there is no one but ourselves. This, in addition, can be very useful when sending files between the computer and the mobile quickly and without resorting to third-party services. It will be enough with attach any file to the conversation, either from the web version or from the WhatsApp mobile app, and download it on the other platform. It’s that simple.

Use WhatsApp as another program on your computer

You don’t need to open the WhatsApp website every time you want to use it on your computer. In fact, it is much more convenient to use the tool in the form of a browser-based desktop application.

To do this, once inside WhatsApp Web, you just have to click on the options menu of the browser you are using, and look for the option « create shortcut », « send to desktop or similar ». The WhatsApp icon will appear on the computer’s home screen, and each time you want to enter the messaging app, you will only have to run the program as if it were any other app.

Use multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same computer

Open WhatsApp Web in the browser and log in. Now, open an incognito tab from the same browser, enter WhatsApp Web and log in with a different account. Voilà, you are using two WhatsApp accounts on the same device.

Turn on WhatsApp Web dark mode

Although everything indicates that his arrival is imminent, WhatsApp still does not have a dark mode. The same is true for your web version.

However, as we saw in more detail at the time, it is possible activate dark theme on WhatsApp Web just using a browser extension and downloading the corresponding theme.

Discover more guides like this in our Guides section, get more out of your Android!

Follow Andro4all