How to Use Grapeseed Oil for Hair Growth and Scalp Benefits

Fact: I love hair oils so much that I could write about them all day for a living (oh, wait — I do), but trust me when I say my relationship with hair oils wasn’t always a positive one. I, a person with an oily scalp and fine hair, didn’t think I needed to add more oil to my limp hair, and in the few times I tried slathering on some coconut oil as an experiment, I was left with a greasy nightmare . BUT, as it turns out, I just had to find the right oil that would moisturize my dry ends and not weigh down my roots — and that oil happened to be grapeseed oil.

Grapessed oil (aka vitis vinifera seed oil) is a lightweight, fragrance-free oil that’s made from the organic byproduct of the winemaking process, according to board-certified dermatologist Ife Rodney, MD, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics. But grapeseed oil is way more than just a happy wine accident. And to fill us in on everything we need to know about it — like if it actually works as a hair-growth oil — we consulted Dr. Rodney and Krupa Koestline, cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants, below.

What is grapeseed oil best used for?

Not only can you (and should you!) Use grapeseed oil for skin benefits, like moisturizing, but the nutrient-dense plant oil is also incredible for your hair. Grapeseed oil is filled with carotenoids, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids, and Dr. Rodney adds that the vitamin E, linolenic acid, and polyphenol called OPC found in grapeseed oil can also benefit both your hair and scalp. Here are the main ways how, according to Dr. Rodney:

Helps your hair and scalp retain moisture band adding vitamin E (which is moisturizing) and fatty acids (which get into your hair follicles and cuticles and help them stay hydrated).Adds shine to your hair without weighing it down (as long as you use a light touch).You reduce frizz by potentially helping your scalp regulate its oil production.Helps with overall scalp health by mitigating dry scalp and loosening up dandruffReduces breakage with aantioxidants (which neutralize free radicals and help protect the hair from damage) and can reduce breakage and possibly prevent hair loss and graying hair.

Does grapeseed oil stimulate hair growth?

“The combination of polyphenols, linolenic acid, and vitamin E in grapeseed oil helps with reducing oxidative stress on your scalp, regulating oil production, and increasing blood flow to the scalp,” says Dr. Rodney, adding that “all of these factors can prevent hair loss and even encourage hair growth. “Both experts also point to research that shows grapeseed oil’s potential to promote hair growth. Koestline explains that the research also shows how grapeseed oil can stimulate the anagen phase of the hair cycle, which leads to faster hair growth.

Is grapeseed oil good for natural hair?

Yep, definitely. Dr. Rodney says it works well for anyone with frizzy, dry hair. “It’s safe on natural hair, locs, and should not damage your hair color,” Dr. Rodney notes. But even if you don’t have dry hair, it’s also great for maintaining all that moisture and shine.

Which grapeseed oil is best for hair?

Clearly, you’ll want to snatch up a few bottles of this magical elixir, but which one should you choose? Dr. Rodney and Koestline agree: It’s best to seek out cold-pressed grapeseed oil, which has the most nutritive benefits (Dr. Rodney says to think of it as the nutrients you get from eating raw vegetables vs. cooked vegetables). The ingredient is available in pure form, but you can also find it used in oil blends formulated specifically for your hair. We’ve got both options for ya, right here:

How long should I leave grapeseed oil in my hair?

It depends. You can use grapeseed oil as a leave-in to reduce frizz and dryness, but it’s also amazing a pre-poo treatment or hot oil treatment. Both experts recommend massaging a few tablespoons (depending on how much hair you have) of warm grapeseed oil into your scalp and moving it along the roots of your hair. Leave it on for about 30 minutes (Koestline says you can even leave it in for an hour or two), then wash it out with shampoo.

What are the side effects of grapeseed oil?

Good news! Dr. Rodney says there are no potential side effects, so unless you are someone with a known grape allergy (who should definitely avoid it), using a product containing grapeseed oil is, generally, pretty safe.

Should I put grapeseed oil in my hair?

Ask yourself the following: Do I have dry hair? Am I looking to maintain the moisture and shine in my strands? Does my scalp need a little love? If you answered “yes” to any of the questions, then scroll up and order one of our fave products we dropped above. Your hair and scalp will greatly appreciate it.

